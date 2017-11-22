GTA TO REVIVE DARJEELING GOLD CUP FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT Chief Minister has instructed GTA to reintroduce popular Darjeeling Gold Cup football tournament in a meeting held in Pintail village on Tuesday. 3,486 total views, 3,486 views today Comments comments 3,486 total views, 3,486 views today

WINTER TOURISM FESTIVAL IN DARJEELING GTA to organise Winter Tourism Fest in Darjeeling in the last week of December or early January.

OUTCOME OF BIPARTITE MEETING BETWEEN STATE GOVT AND HILL PARTIES HELD IN SILIGURI 1) Those who have lost their lives during the Gorkhaland movement, they will be compensated if there is no criminal case against them. The families of the deceased will be paid Rs. 2 lakh and the families of those seriously injured will receive a compensation of Rs. 50 thousand. 2) […]

GJMM EXPELS BIMAL GURUNG, ROSHAN GIRI, ASHA GURUNG FROM GJMM PARTY GJMM Binay Tamang faction has expelled Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Asha Gurung and few other GJMM leaders from Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha party for six months in a GJMM Central Committee meeting held in Darjeeling today.