Latest update October 16th, 2017 6:02 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Gurung aides’ homes gutted

Oct 16, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Gurung aides’ homes gutted

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

UP in flames: One of the burnt houses with the Morcha office in the background

Darjeeling: Houses of two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders believed to be close to Bimal Gurung were torched on Saturday night within metres of the party chief’s home in Patlebas.

The homes of Morcha leaders Prawin Subba and Dinesh Theeng were situated 50 metres from the party office and 300 metres from Gurung’s house. The homes of two local residents nearby were also burnt in the flames.

Apart from Subba’s concrete house, all three were wooden.

It could not be immediately confirmed who were behind the attack. Local people said the fire broke out around 11.30pm.

“We were sleeping when we heard some noise and woke up. After coming out, we saw the houses on fire. Around that time, two police vehicles also came uphill but did not stop. Since the incident took place late at night, we don’t know who were behind the incident,” said a local resident.

Sources said none of the houses that were gutted had any occupant.

Additonal director-general (law and order) S.N. Gupta, who visited the spot along with senior officers Javed Shamim and Manoj Verma, said: “Once we received the information, the police and fire brigade rushed to the spot. A CID team of senior officers has also visited the spot for investigation. We have requested the forensic department to find out the cause of the fire.”

[Via: The Telegraph]

16 total views, 16 views today

Comments

comments

Centre withdraws forces from Darjeeling Hills
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

MASSIVE FIRE – Patleybas Engulfs in Flames

October 15, 2017

Massive fire engulfed Patleybas village last night, burning down GJM Chief Bimal Gurung’s associate, Dinesh Thing’s house to grounds. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 6,683 total views, 3,237 views today Comments comments

6,683 total views, 3,237 views today

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

10,956 total views, 3,235 views today

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

10,785 total views, 3,238 views today

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 10,827 total views, 3,236 views today Comments comments

10,827 total views, 3,236 views today

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 10,827 total views, 3,236 views today Comments comments

10,827 total views, 3,236 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress