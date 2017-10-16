Gurung aides’ homes gutted

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

UP in flames: One of the burnt houses with the Morcha office in the background

Darjeeling: Houses of two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders believed to be close to Bimal Gurung were torched on Saturday night within metres of the party chief’s home in Patlebas.

The homes of Morcha leaders Prawin Subba and Dinesh Theeng were situated 50 metres from the party office and 300 metres from Gurung’s house. The homes of two local residents nearby were also burnt in the flames.

Apart from Subba’s concrete house, all three were wooden.

It could not be immediately confirmed who were behind the attack. Local people said the fire broke out around 11.30pm.

“We were sleeping when we heard some noise and woke up. After coming out, we saw the houses on fire. Around that time, two police vehicles also came uphill but did not stop. Since the incident took place late at night, we don’t know who were behind the incident,” said a local resident.

Sources said none of the houses that were gutted had any occupant.

Additonal director-general (law and order) S.N. Gupta, who visited the spot along with senior officers Javed Shamim and Manoj Verma, said: “Once we received the information, the police and fire brigade rushed to the spot. A CID team of senior officers has also visited the spot for investigation. We have requested the forensic department to find out the cause of the fire.”

[Via: The Telegraph]

16 total views, 16 views today

Comments

comments