Gurung flag returns to Morcha office

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters attending the funeral procession of a leader unfurled the party flag with Bimal Gurung’s picture in the outfit’s office in Kalimpong on Friday.

The funeral of Barun Bhujel, who had died while being in police custody, was the clear indication that the Morcha president still enjoyed the support and sympathy of people in Kalimpong.

The supporters unfurled the flag in the office at Melli Road near Damber Chowk, replacing the original Morcha flag. Those at the wake also put up a flex with Gurung’s picture in the Yuva Morcha’s chamber in the office.

On the Morcha’s foundation day on October 7, supporters of the Binay Tamang-Anit Thapa camp of the outfit had removed a party flag with Gurung’s image and a flex with his picture from the office.

Since the split in the Morcha, the Tamang camp has been using the party flag, while those with Gurung continue to show the flag with his image.

