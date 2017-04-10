Gurung gets Shah call to attend NDA meet

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

BJP president Amit Shah has invited the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi today, providing solace to the hill party at a time it is cornered by rivals on Gorkhaland issue.

Morcha president Bimal Gurung and assistant general secretary Binay Tamang will represent the Morcha at the meeting which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also.

Although Morcha general secretary Roshan Giri had already reached Delhi to take part in the session, he left for the hills following the demise of his father.

[Via: Telegraph]

6,217 total views, 8 views today

Comments

comments