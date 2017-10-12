Gurung loses union loyalty

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling, Oct. 11: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha-affiliated union of casual staff at the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration today dissolved its central committee dominated by pro-Bimal Gurung leaders.

The development was attributed to the realisation of the Janmukti Astai Karmachari Sangatan’s central committee members that they would not be able to do much with Binay Tamang at the helm of the GTA.

One of the main demands of the union was that jobs of over 6,000 casual employees be made permanent. #Sources said members of the union would hold a meeting in Darjeeling tomorrow and a new central committee was likely to be formed with pro-Binay Tamang leaders.

Machendra Subba, the president of the union, said in a written statement: “The central committee today held an emergency meeting and it was unanimously decided that the panel would be dissolved and all office-bearers would resign with immediate effect. We wish the new committee all the best and will extend all possible support to the GTA and the union.”

The Mamata Banerjee government had appointed rebel Morcha leader Binay Tamang as the chairman of the board of administrators (BoA) to run the GTA. Anit Thapa is the vice-chairman of the BoA.

Morcha president Gurung, who is on the run, said he had nothing much to say about the leaders who refused to stand with him during crisis.

“I have nothing much to say. The central committee was as good as dissolved. What should I say to those who decide to leave me during rough weather but was with me during good times,” he told The Telegraph from an undisclosed location over the phone.

The Gurung camp has seen desertions from various frontal organisations of the Morcha in the past few days.

Gurung said he was still hopeful of the Centre convening tripartite talks as promised earlier. “We are expecting Darjeeling MP S.S. Ahluwalia to issue a statement tomorrow. Once the Centre calls talks, whether it will be tripartite or bipartite, we will send our delegation.”

