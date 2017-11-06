Latest update February 8th, 2018 5:46 AM

Gurung loyalist arrested in Bengal hills

Nov 06, 2017 Politics Comments Off on Gurung loyalist arrested in Bengal hills

A loyalist of GJM chief Bimal Gurung was arrested in Kalimpong district of northern Bengal hills on Sunday in connection with cases of rioting and arson, police said.

“Bibat Subba was arrested from his residence at Rai Bahadur Compound in the Mangaldham area on Sunday. He is involved in the arson at a wine shop on July 5 as also in cases of rioting,” a police officer said.

He will be presented in court on Monday.

Gurung, against whom charges have been slapped under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, has been underground for over two months.

[Via: IANS]

