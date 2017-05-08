Latest update May 8th, 2017 4:15 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Gurung seeks minister Indranil Sen arrest

May 08, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Gurung seeks minister Indranil Sen arrest

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Gurung addresses a public meeting in Kurseong on Sunday. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Kalimpong, May 7: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung today demanded the arrest of Bengal minister Indranil Sen for his “unacceptable” comments against him and his party leaders and alleged that it was an attempt to disturb the peace in the hills.

Sen’s remark that Morcha leaders should be packed in “32 steel trunks of 6ft length” has invited criticism from the GNLF and the Jana Andolan Party also.

Gurung wondered why the government was not acting on the FIR lodged by his party against Sen for telling his party supporters to send Morcha leaders packing from the Darjeeling hills in 6ft-long steel boxes after the May 14 civic polls.

“When cases can be filed against our people for small things like sticking posters, why is action not being taken against a minister who makes such statements? He should be arrested immediately. They should act on the FIR filed by us. But the intention of the Bengal government is not good. They can even kill and claim otherwise,” he said here.

Addressing an election rally in Darjeeling on Friday, Sen, who is considered close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had said: “I have brought 32 steel trunks of 6ft length and ropes. Now it is your job, brothers and sisters. The elections are slated for May 14 and cast your votes for the TMC and the GNLF and pack Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri and all their candidates and send them to another district. At that time, you will hear them singing Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (never say goodbye) from inside the trunks.”

The Morcha president alleged that statements like that was an attempt to disturb the peace in the hills. “A conspiracy is being hatched to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the hills. We must give a very strong response. I appeal to the people to give a befitting response to those people who come to our homes, kick us and even threaten to kill us on May 14,” he said.

The four hill municipalities, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, will go to polls on May 14.

The Morcha, Gurung said, will be lodging complaints with both the state and central governments against Sen. “We will write to the home minister and the prime minister on this issue. We are collecting footage and will submit it to the central government. We will also write to the chief minister…A lot of things are said in politics, but to say that they will kill and put the body in a box and dispose it off is not acceptable… If such things can be said against the GTA chief, imagine what fate awaits the ordinary people of the hills. This is something that needs to be understood,” he said.

Sen’s comments have also been condemned by other political parties, including Trinamul’s ally GNLF.

It has also angered many ordinary people in the hills. Posters condemning his statement have been pasted across the hills even by organisations without any political leanings.

“What he spoke was wrong. We condemn it. For a responsible minister to come from Calcutta and speak in the manner he did betrays the mindset of his party. The entire hills are angry,” said Harka Bahadur Chhetri, the president of the JAP.

[Via: The Telegraph]

946 total views, 946 views today

Comments

comments

Woman from Darjeeling commits suicide
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

“Speech ka Jawab Vote Se!”

May 8, 2017

Writes: Anusuya Sharma My dear Gorkhas, We all heard an outsider shouting his lungs out on OUR land, singing “Chalte Chalte” for our leaders, be it live or on TV or on Social Media Platforms. 4,066 total views, 4,066 views today Comments comments

4,066 total views, 4,066 views today

ALIPURDUAR COURT SENTENCES RAPIST TO DEATH

May 7, 2017

A tea garden worker in Alipurduar was sentenced to death yesterday for raping and murdering a minor girl of the estate four years ago. 8,354 total views, 4,207 views today Comments comments

8,354 total views, 4,207 views today

BAGDOGRA-BANGALORE FLIGHT FROM MAY 18

May 6, 2017

Siliguri, May 5: SpiceJet will launch a direct daily flight from Bagdogra to Bangalore on May 18, will operate every day and leave Bagdogra at 10.40am and land in Bangalore at 1.40pm. The flight will depart Bangalore at 2.10pm and reach Bagdogra at 5.10pm. 13,723 total views, 4,202 views today Comments comments

13,723 total views, 4,202 views today

WAKE UP DARJEELING MUNICIPALITY

May 3, 2017

Writes: Mr. Sanjay Pradhan “The garbage pit in the Chandmari area ward no. 26, Darjeeling, which is located right next to the main gate of Lloyd Botanic Garden gets overflowed by garbage. But the said pit is cleared by the concerned department seldom. 45,756 total views, 5,427 views today Comments comments

45,756 total views, 5,427 views today

बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को मई दिवस

May 3, 2017

अाज बिशव मई दिवसको अवसरमा खरसाग मा स्वतन्त्र गोरखा समिक संगठन को तर्फबाट खरसाग मा दैनिक काम गर्ने हरूलाई संगठन ले LIC गरिदिने भएको छ।।। मई दिवसको अवसरमा मा संगठन ले आफ्नो सदस्य हरू लाई LIC गरी दिने निर्णय संगठन को अध्यक्ष शरण विशवकम साथै सचिव एलजिन बाहमण ले लिएको […]

34,459 total views, 4,202 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress