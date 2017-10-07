Latest update October 7th, 2017 9:26 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Gurung’s photo removed on GJM foundation day; Tamang mounts pressure on BJP

Oct 07, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Gurung’s photo removed on GJM foundation day; Tamang mounts pressure on BJP

In a bid to isolate GJM founder Bimal Gurung from the masses, Benoy Tamang and Anit Thapa celebrated the party’s foundation day in his absence and demanded a bill on Gorkhaland in Parliament.

Bimal Gurung, the man who founded Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on October 7, 2007 and called the shots in the Darjeeling hills till recently, stayed inside his hideout to avoid arrest even as GJM turned 11 on Saturday.

Gurung’s detractors and now chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s representatives in the hill administration, Benoy Tamang and Anit Thapa celebrated the occasion in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong while Gurung’s men observed the day in remote areas.

Both Tamang and Thapa were expelled from GJM more than a month ago but on Saturday they went all out to take over the party’s leadership. Gurung’s photographs were removed from GJM offices and Tamang – now the state-nominated chairman of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration – dared the NDA Government to place a bill in Parliament on formation of Gorkhaland.

Incidentally, BJP workers accompanying the party’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh were kicked and punched in the heart of Darjeeling on Friday and Ghosh alleged that the attackers were Tamang’s followers. While Ghosh tried to portray Gurung as the real leader of the movement, Tamang on Saturday threw a challenge at Ghosh saying the BJP should deliver on its electoral promises which included a separate state for the Gorkhas.

In a bid to hit back, Gurung released an audio message for his followers in the evening saying he would not give up the fight for a separate state under any circumstance. Tamang and Thapa have betrayed the cause, alleged Gurung and called upon the hill people to not succumb to pressure from the police.

The police patrolled areas around the GJM office at Patlaybus in Darjeeling and announced over public address system that Gurung should surrender immediately. Gurung and senior GJM leaders are facing charges under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Though a large section of hill people are anxiously waiting for Gurung’s next move, many GJM supporters and leaders have started joining the Tamang camp, admitted local leaders of the party.

In Kalimpong, supporters of the rival camps were about to get into a clash but the leaders somehow brought the situation under control. However, party flags without Gurung’s image were hoisted for the first time indicating a change in loyalty among active GJM workers.

[Via: Hindustantimes]

Binay Tamang says no more strikes will be called in Darjeeling hills
In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed

October 7, 2017

Commemorating the GJM Foundation day, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai today hoisted party flag and remembered those who had laid down their lives for Gorkhaland.

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today.

October 7, 2017

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today.

Kalimpong: On Foundation Day – Binoy Faction Ousts Bimal Flags From Party Office in Kalimpong

October 7, 2017

Ten years to the date Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was formed, a faction of rebels led by one time trusted lieutenant Binoy Tamang, today removed flags with Bimal Gurung's pictures in it. GJM cadres, as well as ordinary citizens in the hills are in a state of confusion, and are observing […]

In Kurseong: GJM Foundation Day Dominated by Anit Thapa Faction

October 7, 2017

In Kurseong, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha foundation day was dominated by supporters of Anit Thapa faction. Many, including Kurseong MLA Dr Rohit Sharma however told the press that "we are here to specifically celebrate the foundation day of our party, and not for anything else." What was telling though in […]

SAMUEL GURUNG SUPPORTS BINAY TAMANG

October 6, 2017

GJMM Kalimpong leader Samuel Gurung has given his support to Binay Tamang and stated to run the GTA effectively.

