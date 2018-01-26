Harka ‘gag’ charge at govt over meeting

Siliguri: Jan Andolan Party (JAP) president Harka Bahadur Chhetri on Thursday criticised the state government for not allowing his party to observe its foundation day and hold a public meeting in hills.

The state’s stand suggests that it does not want JAP to speak in hills and wants to strengthen Binay Tamang’s base, he alleged.

“The state has perhaps realised that if we are allowed to speak, we would be able to explain to the residents more clearly about the present situation in the hills. The government doe4s not want any opposition in hills and is helping Binay Tamang to strengthen his base,” said Chhetri at a news conference here on Thursday.

On January 27, JAP will hold a public meeting on occasion of its foundation day here at Baghajatin Park.

“There is no question of any show-off. Around 300-odd supporters from across the hills will attend the programme,” the JAP president said.

The hill party leader also criticised Binay Tamang’s recent remarks against the Sikkim government that it should not intervene into the affairs of Darjeeling hills.

“When there was agitation and strike in the hills and state government here had stopped supply of food grains to hills, they (Tamang and others) took help from the Sikkim government. But surprisingly they are now vocal against Sikkim,” said Chhetri.

He also accused the Bengal government for playing biased and mentioned that even though two Morcha leaders have been named in similar cases.

“One of them is allowed to run GTA while searches are conducted to nab the other,” he said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

