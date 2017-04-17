Latest update April 17th, 2017 4:19 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Harka go-alone cry in civic elections

Apr 17, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Harka go-alone cry in civic elections

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Kalimpong, April 16: Jana Andolan Party president Harka Bahadur Chhetri today iterated that his party would fight the municipality elections in the hills on its own and that talks about an alliance with other parties were nothing but rumours spread by rival organisations.

Chhetri said the JAP had from the very beginning clarified that it would contest the polls on its own.

“Other parties have been spreading rumours that the JAP will go for an alliance with another party…. I want to make it very clear that the JAP will not fight the coming municipality elections in alliance with any other party,” he said.

The JAP president said his party had never had an alliance with any other organisation, be it the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Trinamul Congress, Gorkha National Liberation Front or the Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha league, and it would never have one in the future.

“Other parties are spreading rumours in order to cover up for their sullied image or run down our image. But I would appeal to the people to pay no heed to them because the JAP will be fighting the elections on its own,” he said.

Elections to the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik civic bodies will be held on May 14. The filing of nomination will begin tomorrow and the results will be announced on May 17.

The JAP is expected to put up a strong fight against the Morcha, particularly in its Kalimpong stronghold. In the last Assembly elections, the JAP had lead in 17 of the 23 municipality wards even though it lost the Kalimpong seat to the Morcha.

Morcha president Bimal Gurung had been camping in Kalimpong for the better part of the last month and a half to ensure his party’s victory in the civic polls.

“Bimal Gurung has been camping here because the Morcha’s very survival is under threat…. Its MP is not being able to raise the Gorkhaland issue. Will the Gorkhaland demand be raised in the municipalities?” he wondered.

The Morcha has been accused of raising the bogey of Gorkhaland to garner votes during the elections by its rivals, including the JAP.

Chhetri said the Morcha was in power in all the four hill municipalities, but could deliver little during the past five years.

“It has not been able to clear a single drain or provide water. People are helpless…. If the Morcha, which has done nothing in five years, is given another term, people will suffer,” he said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

28 total views, 28 views today

Comments

comments

GNLF candidate dare to ally Trinamul
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

DARJEELING TOWN UNDER CCTV SURVEILLANCE

April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.  1,282 total views, 1,282 views today Comments comments

1,282 total views, 1,282 views today

Thousands of Ex-servicemen March to Commemorate Black Day

April 10, 2017

Thousands of ex-servicemen yesterday Marched in Kalimpong to commemorate the BLACK DAY on which Bengal government has brutally beat up peacefully marching retired soldiers at Darjeeling More on April 9, 2008. Yesterday r he ex-servicemen chanted slogans in favour of Gorkhaland and demanded separation from Bengal. 190,685 total views, 5,759 views today […]

190,685 total views, 5,759 views today

Dhiren Giri, father of Roshan Giri no More

April 10, 2017

Late Dhiren Giri was admitted in Siliguri Nursing 3 days back and he was discharged yesterday afternoon, he died on his way back to Darjeeling from Siliguri. Funeral of Late Dhiren Giri will be held on 11th April, 2017 ( Tuesday) at 12.30 p.m. from his residence, Forest Road, Chandmari, […]

190,728 total views, 5,749 views today

Nisha Lama to contest Delhi Municipal elections

April 7, 2017

Ms. Nisha Lama, who is contesting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, as a Shiv Sena candidate. Good Luck! 211,022 total views, 5,755 views today Comments comments

211,022 total views, 5,755 views today

MISSING: 15 Year Old Girl Child Missing – Please SHARE

April 6, 2017

A 15 year old girl child Miss Tshering Doma Lepcha, originally from Development Area, Gangtok is Missing from Zero Point, Dev Area, Gangtok, Sikkim Complexion: Fair Height: 4’2″ approx Hair: Short Clothes: Black jacket and printed pants. If you have seen her or have any information on the same please […]

218,056 total views, 5,744 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress