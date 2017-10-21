Harka NIA cry in arms haul

Kalimpong/Siliguri: Jana Andolan Party chief Harka Bahadur Chhetri on Friday demanded a probe by a “neutral” agency into last week’s arms haul in the hills.

“I feel a neutral agency like the National Investigation Agency should probe the incident…. Not every word the state government utters can be taken at face value. The truth must come out and no culprit should go scot-free. But at the same time, no innocent should be framed,” the JAP chief said.

Chhetri’s party wields considerable influence in Kalimpong town and other pockets of the newly formed Kalimpong district, but is yet to find a firm foothold elsewhere in the hills.

A former associate of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung, Chhetri fell out with the leadership and floated his own outfit although he was perceived to be close to the Trinamul establishment. The JAP leader now seems to be eyeing to fill the void created by the split in the Morcha.

“With Gurung on the run and Binay Tamang’s credibility in question because of his perceived proximity with the state government, Chhetri is trying to project himself as a leader and that’s why he is commenting every day,” said the source.

“In the hills, there are people who are not with any of these lobbies as they dislike violence. Most of them are yet to accept Tamang because of his perceived proximity with the state government…. That is a situation Chhetri can utilise,” an observer said.

Chhetri’s assertion on the arms haul followed Gurung’s denial that any of his supporters were involved in stockpiling arms. Gurung had also said that the arms recovered were from surrendered KLO militants.

The police have claimed to have evidence to counter Gurung’s claim.

The arms, including nine AK-47 assault rifles, were allegedly recovered from the site of a clash on the banks of the Little Rangeet river on October 13. The gunfight had resulted in the death of 28-year-old sub-inspector Amitabha Malik.

[Via: The Telegraph]

23 total views, 3 views today

Comments

comments