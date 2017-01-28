Latest update February 3rd, 2017 6:31 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Harka slams Morcha on state

Jan 28, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Harka slams Morcha on state

28nblKalim3Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

[In Pic: Harka Bahadur Chhetri speaks at the JAP foundation day celebration in Kalimpong on Friday. Picture by Chinlop Fudong Lepcha]

Kalimpong, Jan. 27: The Jana Andolan Party today accused the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha of not being serious about the Gorkhaland demand and said politics was all about development.

Speaking at the first foundation day celebration of the JAP at the Mela Ground here, party president Harka Bahadur Chhetri dared the Morcha to hold a seminar and clarify what was meant by the “long-pending demands of the Gorkhas”.

“What we now want to say is let the Morcha form a committee…let them hold a seminar only on what long-pending demands are. The Gorkhaland you talk about is not the long-pending demand. If it was Gorkhaland, they would have written Gorkhaland. There is no mention of the separate state; no Gorkhaland. Even the Morcha knows it. That is why they don’t tell their MP,” Chhetri said.

The BJP manifesto released for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections says the party will “sympathetically examine and appropriately consider the long-pending demands of the Gorkhas”.

The JAP president, who was the most articulate voice of the Morcha before quitting the party in September 2015, again dared the Morcha to force S. S. Ahluwalia, the Darjeeling MP and Union minister of state for agriculture and parliamentary affairs, to table a Bill on Gorkhaland in Parliament to prove that it was serious on the separate state issue.

“If Bimal Gurung really wants to start an agitation for a separate state now, first he must leave the GTA…secondly, ask the MP to resign or tell the MP to table the Bill (on Gorkhaland) drafted by us in Parliament. If he doesn’t agree, force him to resign. If you can do that much, then all will shine bright in your favour from tomorrow,” he said.

The JAP had submitted a draft Bill on Gorkhaland to Ahluwalia in April last year, and asked him to table it in Parliament. Late last year, Ahluwalia had categorically told JAP youths protesting in front of his official Delhi residence that he would not do so.

Chhetri said for years, hill politicians had been exploiting people on identity issue, but they actually wanted development.

“We actually want to bring the people around to the real issue: politics is for development, politics is for (creating) facility. They say politics is for identity, it may also be for identity, but that is economic identity,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Amar Lama, a JAP national bureau member, said the time had come to move on from identity politics to the politics of development. “There has to be development of human resources. We must preserve our tea and the DHR (Darjeeling Himalayan Railways). They are our identity. A controversy is being sought to be created by suggesting that identity is bigger than development. Even after getting states, racial comments and hate crimes are being faced by the people of the Northeast…the problem of identity will remain even after getting a state,” he said.

In the course of his speech, Chhetri, who at one time was considered very close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, avoided bringing up either her or the Trinamul Congress whose presence is growing in the hills.

[Via: The Telegraph]

14,177 total views, 1,954 views today

Comments

comments

Martyr Aniket Gurung’s last rite observed
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

darjtoytrain

Darjeeling Toy for sale

February 3, 2017

Made of wood and displayed in acrylic case. 1:87 scale model. The Darjeeling Toy Train Diesel Locomotive model available for everyone. If you want it mail to: josetintoy@gmail.com 2,401 total views, 2,400 views today Comments comments

2,401 total views, 2,400 views today

aribahadurgurung

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Establishes Statue of Late Ari Bhadur Gurung in Lal Kothi

January 28, 2017

Ari Bahadur Gurung- Gorkha who was a part of Indian Constitution. The GTA today inaugurated the statue of Late Ari Bahadur Gurung, the Gorkha representative who was part of the Constituent Assembly of our constitution and signed the approved copy of the Indian Constitution when it was adopted on behalf […]

147,707 total views, 15,030 views today

holycrosstu

Holly Cross Sonada Girls Rewarded

January 23, 2017

Writes: Preeti Pakhring Lama On 22nd January three students of HOLY CROSS GIRLS’ HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL were felicitated by Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee at Goethals Memorial School Kurseong for their outstanding performance in Madhyamik Parkisha 2016. Out of these three students ChodenSherpa, Sushma Prasad and Yanki Sherpa, Choden was […]

241,965 total views, 15,024 views today

vaisalilama

Watch Baishali Lama Tonight

January 21, 2017

Guys… our daughter Baishali Lama from Salbari will be performing tonight on the show The Voice India Do watch her perform on Battle Rounds on “&TV” from 9 PM 267,511 total views, 15,028 views today Comments comments

267,511 total views, 15,028 views today

dharmatalk

Dharma Talk From 2nd to 5th February at Darjeeling

January 21, 2017

All are cordially invited to attend… What: Dharma Talk Where: Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture, Darjeeling When: From 2nd Feb 2017 to 5 Feb 2017 Who: Youth Collaboration with monk Why: Attend to know more about Buddhism get to know more about the : ( 1 ) 2nd Feb Introduction […]

267,557 total views, 15,028 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support DEMONETIZATION initiated by the Central Govt.?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress