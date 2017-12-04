HELPING HANDS Scholarships for Economically Backward NE Undergraduates at Delhi

One of the founding member of Helping Hands Sri Arup Jyoti Gogoi, IT/PR Entrepreneur, is sponsoring merit scholarship in the memory of his illustrious father, late Mrinal Gogoi from Dibrugarh, Assam under the aegis of Helping Hands NGO.
– Request inform all 1st year non-technical poor & brilliant students from NE at Delhi to apply in plain paper in the following format with signature of the candidates –
– name,
– Class 12th marksheets of last year ( 2015 – 2016) only.
– Income certificate latest.
– College identity card attested or xerox copy.
– Orphan certificate (for an orphan student).
– Martyr certificate of his or her father or mother ( who have died as martyr either in defence forces, CPO or state police, certificate to be issued by appropriate authority like sdm, co, eac, Bn/coy in charge, DC /Sp.)
– State or national sports award certificate( attested).
( only for gold medalists van apply ).
– Email address, mobile number for communication etc.
– Attach one passport photo to the application.
– Brightest students from North-East (8 States) and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration will be selected for the scholarship who are studying in Delhi in non-technical courses like BA, BSc, B.Com. Mass Com, LLB.
– Cash scholarship will be of Rs 20,000( twenty thousand ) each.
– The student should not be in my police FIR.
– There is no application fee for this scholarship.
– The last date for submission of application in a plain paper will be 30th of December 2017.
– The result will be out in the month of January 2018.
– Address for submission of application at –
– By email…
– [email protected]
– Postal address –
IGP Robin Hibu IPS,
A1, Ground Floor, DP Housing Colony,
Adjacent to DCP South Office, Choudhary Dalip Singh Marg,
Hauz Khas,
New Delhi – 17,
The selection committee members –
Officers – IAS, IPS, IFS & IRS.
( Members of HELPING HANDS Ngo)
PLEASE SHARE WITH ALL NE brilliant STUDENTS at DELHI.
Thanks .
IGP Robin Hibu IPS,
Helping Hands
Whatsapp – 9810083486
