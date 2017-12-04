Latest update December 4th, 2017 10:16 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

HELPING HANDS Scholarships for Economically Backward NE Undergraduates at Delhi

Dec 04, 2017 Have your say Comments Off on HELPING HANDS Scholarships for Economically Backward NE Undergraduates at Delhi

One of the founding member of Helping Hands Sri Arup Jyoti Gogoi, IT/PR Entrepreneur, is sponsoring merit scholarship in the memory of his illustrious father, late Mrinal Gogoi from Dibrugarh, Assam under the aegis of Helping Hands NGO.

– Request inform all 1st year non-technical poor & brilliant students from NE at Delhi to apply in plain paper in the following format with signature of the candidates –
– name,
– Class 12th marksheets of last year ( 2015 – 2016) only.
– Income certificate latest.
– College identity card attested or xerox copy.
– Orphan certificate (for an orphan student).
– Martyr certificate of his or her father or mother ( who have died as martyr either in defence forces, CPO or state police, certificate to be issued by appropriate authority like sdm, co, eac, Bn/coy in charge, DC /Sp.)
– State or national sports award certificate( attested).
( only for gold medalists van apply ).
– Email address, mobile number for communication etc.
– Attach one passport photo to the application.
– Brightest students from North-East (8 States) and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration will be selected for the scholarship who are studying in Delhi in non-technical courses like BA, BSc, B.Com. Mass Com, LLB.
– Cash scholarship will be of Rs 20,000( twenty thousand ) each.
– The student should not be in my police FIR.
– There is no application fee for this scholarship.

– The last date for submission of application in a plain paper will be 30th of December 2017.
– The result will be out in the month of January 2018.

– Address for submission of application at –

– By email…
[email protected]

– Postal address –
IGP Robin Hibu IPS,
A1, Ground Floor, DP Housing Colony,
Adjacent to DCP South Office, Choudhary Dalip Singh Marg,
Hauz Khas,
New Delhi – 17,

The selection committee members –
Officers – IAS, IPS, IFS & IRS.
( Members of HELPING HANDS Ngo)

PLEASE SHARE WITH ALL NE brilliant STUDENTS at DELHI.
Thanks .

IGP Robin Hibu IPS,
Helping Hands
Whatsapp – 9810083486

483 total views, 483 views today

Comments

comments

Everyday is a Fresh Start..
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 6,962 total views, 3,859 views today Comments comments

6,962 total views, 3,859 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 19,706 total views, 3,857 views today Comments comments

19,706 total views, 3,857 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung’s involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt.

November 30, 2017

“We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation,” senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today. 19,039 total views, 3,857 views today Comments comments

19,039 total views, 3,857 views today

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage

November 30, 2017

Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house. 19,078 total views, 3,860 views today Comments comments

19,078 total views, 3,860 views today

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

November 28, 2017

The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 31,286 total views, 3,860 views today Comments comments

31,286 total views, 3,860 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress