HELPING HANDS Scholarships for Economically Backward NE Undergraduates at Delhi

One of the founding member of Helping Hands Sri Arup Jyoti Gogoi, IT/PR Entrepreneur, is sponsoring merit scholarship in the memory of his illustrious father, late Mrinal Gogoi from Dibrugarh, Assam under the aegis of Helping Hands NGO.

– Request inform all 1st year non-technical poor & brilliant students from NE at Delhi to apply in plain paper in the following format with signature of the candidates –

– name,

– Class 12th marksheets of last year ( 2015 – 2016) only.

– Income certificate latest.

– College identity card attested or xerox copy.

– Orphan certificate (for an orphan student).

– Martyr certificate of his or her father or mother ( who have died as martyr either in defence forces, CPO or state police, certificate to be issued by appropriate authority like sdm, co, eac, Bn/coy in charge, DC /Sp.)

– State or national sports award certificate( attested).

( only for gold medalists van apply ).

– Email address, mobile number for communication etc.

– Attach one passport photo to the application.

– Brightest students from North-East (8 States) and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration will be selected for the scholarship who are studying in Delhi in non-technical courses like BA, BSc, B.Com. Mass Com, LLB.

– Cash scholarship will be of Rs 20,000( twenty thousand ) each.

– The student should not be in my police FIR.

– There is no application fee for this scholarship.

– The last date for submission of application in a plain paper will be 30th of December 2017.

– The result will be out in the month of January 2018.

– Address for submission of application at –

– By email…

– [email protected]

– Postal address –

IGP Robin Hibu IPS,

A1, Ground Floor, DP Housing Colony,

Adjacent to DCP South Office, Choudhary Dalip Singh Marg,

Hauz Khas,

New Delhi – 17,

The selection committee members –

Officers – IAS, IPS, IFS & IRS.

( Members of HELPING HANDS Ngo)

PLEASE SHARE WITH ALL NE brilliant STUDENTS at DELHI.

Thanks .

IGP Robin Hibu IPS,

Helping Hands

Whatsapp – 9810083486

