Latest update November 21st, 2017 6:03 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Hill plan for ex gratia

Nov 21, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Hill plan for ex gratia

The Mamata Banerjee government has decided to give compensation to the next of kin of people who died and those injured during the recent Gorkhaland agitation – acceding to a demand of the Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

A senior state government official, however, said the compensation wouldn’t be paid if the deceased or the injured had criminal records. “The details of the compensation could be announced during a bi-partite meeting in Siliguri on Tuesday,” the official said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Siliguri on Monday to take part in the meeting between the state government and hill parties at Pintail Village on Tuesday.

According to sources, the government is likely to announce Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Nabanna officials said Tamang had demanded during a bipartite meeting on October 16 that the state government give compensation to the families of 12 Morcha supporters killed during the agitation and the injured persons.

[Via: The Telegraph][file photo]

26 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

SC grants Gurung police reprieve
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

OUTCOME OF BIPARTITE MEETING BETWEEN STATE GOVT AND HILL PARTIES HELD IN SILIGURI

November 21, 2017

1) Those who have lost their lives during the Gorkhaland movement, they will be compensated if there is no criminal case against them. The families of the deceased will be paid Rs. 2 lakh and the families of those seriously injured will receive a compensation of Rs. 50 thousand. 2) […]

1,834 total views, 606 views today

GJMM EXPELS BIMAL GURUNG, ROSHAN GIRI, ASHA GURUNG FROM GJMM PARTY

November 20, 2017

GJMM Binay Tamang faction has expelled Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Asha Gurung and few other GJMM leaders from Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha party for six months in a GJMM Central Committee meeting held in Darjeeling today. 9,233 total views, 603 views today Comments comments

9,233 total views, 603 views today

No coercive action against Bimal Gurung: SC

November 20, 2017

Supreme Court Order Today in Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case, issued Notice returnable in two weeks, and has said that “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken.” The Supreme Court ordering “no coercive action shall be taken till the next date, […]

10,176 total views, 603 views today

FIRE DAMAGES IN DARJEELING

November 20, 2017

Fire that extensively damaged Upper Bata, Singh Studio, located at Nehru Road, Darjeeling, in the middle of the Sunday night. 10,708 total views, 603 views today Comments comments

10,708 total views, 603 views today

2 FRESH DEMANDS: SUB DIVISIONS FOR KALIMPONG AND BIJANBARI SUBDIVISION

November 20, 2017

“There are two fresh demands that we will be tabling. First, Kalimpong district was created but there are no sub-divisions. We are demanding that three sub-divisions be formed. Second, Bijenbari, with 23 panchayats, is one of the largest blocks in Bengal. We want this block to be declared a sub-division,” […]

10,478 total views, 604 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress