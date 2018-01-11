Latest update January 11th, 2018 10:15 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Hill TMC still in grip of confusion

Siliguri: Confusion continues to prevail among Trinamul leaders and workers in the Darjeeling hills as state leaders are yet to pass i a clear directive as to whether they should resume political activities in the hills.

In the past six months, Mamata Banerjee’s party has not taken up any political activity in hills. In fact, the leaders and workers have been asked to lie low and do not initiate any political move in an overt manner.

On Tuesday, the hill leaders met state ministers Aroop Biswas and Gautam Deb at the PWD inspection bungalow and there were discussions on a series of issues, including the party’s organisation and activities in hills.

None of the ministers, sources said, came out with any clear directive. “They obtained information about the Mirik municipality which is being run by our party and also inquired about the current state of affairs in the hills,” said a source.

In the hills, after the agitation for the statehood had started, political parties other than the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha like ABGL and the Jan Andolan Party had initiated activities. Even the GNLF that had been rarely hosting public programmes since 2007, that is since the emergence of the Morcha, had also started activities.

After the strike and agitation were withdrawn, such activities continued in the hills.

Trinamul, however, refrained from holding any political programme. That the party is still not willing to resume activities in hills was evident from the brief remark of Aroop Biswas. When he was asked about the issue, Biswas dodged a direct reply.

“We have our organisation in the hills… political activities are conducted there,” was all that he said.

Such restraint on the part of Trinamul, which is quite opposite to the aggressive stance that the party had adopted ahead of the hill civic polls last year, indicates that Mamata Banerjee wants to stay out of the political arena of hills.

“Trinamul leaders probably want to give some more time for things to settle in hills,” said a veteran in hill politics.

[Via: The Telegraph]

Bimal Gurung says ready for dialogue with Mamata
FLASH NEWS

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति-

January 4, 2018

बिगत दुइ महिना अघिमात्र गठित संयुक्त माध्यमिक शिक्षक कल्याण संगठनले आफ्नो स्थापनको लगतै बर्तमान अवस्थामा शिक्षकगणको ज्वलन्त समस्याहरुमा आन्दोलन कालमा रोकिएको तीन महिनाको वेतन अनि जीटीए क्षेत्रका उच्च अनि उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालयका चार सय उन्नतीस शिक्षक शिक्षिकाको डीआई अप्रूभलको विषय लिएर जीटीए बोर्ड अफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन चेयरम्यान अनि भाइस चेयरम्यानसँग निरन्तर […]

CONGRATULATION DARJEELING CIVIC BOARD!

January 3, 2018

We Wish Prativa Rai and all the Municipality Councillors and portfolio holders being the new elected Civic Board of Darjeeling Municipality. 35,328 total views, 3,189 views today Comments comments

Hills concludes 5 days festivities

January 3, 2018

Darjeeling hills concluded 5 days festival held in all parts of the hills. There were various programs such as musical and cultural programs, Baby shows, Beauty Contest, etc, organised by GTA and WB govt. 42,880 total views, 3,186 views today Comments comments

Bipartite Meeting on January 9

January 3, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has scheduled to hold the Bipartite Meetings with Hills leaders on January 9 in Siliguri. 42,907 total views, 3,188 views today Comments comments

Darjeeling Tea produces just about 3 million kg in 2017

January 3, 2018

Darjeeling tea industry will close 2017 with one of its lowest outputs, estimated at about three million kg as against the average annual crop of about 8.5 million kg over the last few years. 42,918 total views, 3,186 views today Comments comments

