Hill Trinamul Congress decides to revive trade union

The Hill unit of the Trinamul Congress, which had recently announced that it would resume activities in the Hills, on Thursday held an indoor meeting, and party leaders said they will be reviving their trade union in the Hills and also form a disciplinary action committee, which will take action against those who work against the party.

It may be mentioned here that the TMC (Hills) had stopped all activities here after the Gorkhaland agitation began last year in June.

However, following directions from the party high command, the party has decided to kick start its activities.

In Thursday’s meeting held in the Gorkha Dukha Niwarak Sammelan hall here, party leaders discussed their future course of action.

“In the meeting on Thursday, we discussed how we will be taking forward our party in the Hills, with the main thrust being on peace and development. We will also not be disturbing the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, but helping them,” TMC (Hills) core committee member SK Rai said.

“The TMC wants peace and development, with the TMC-run state government also wanting the same, which is shown by Kalimpong being upgraded to a district and Mirik into a sub-division. In the meeting, we also decided to form a disciplinary committee which will take action against anyone who goes against the party rules and guidelines,” said Mr Rai.

The disciplinary committee will have six members in it. On taking in new members for the party, the TMC (Hills) working president, Shubhamoy Chatterjee, said, “If anyone wants to join our party, he should have resigned from the other party seven days before joining ours. Only then we will take him/her in.” Party leaders and supporters from the Municipality and panchayat areas of Darjeeling were present in Thursday’s meeting.

[Via: SNS]

