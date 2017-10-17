Latest update October 17th, 2017 5:18 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Hills Employee relief

Oct 17, 2017 Politics Comments Off on Hills Employee relief

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee withdrew on Monday her decision to impose a break-in service for government employees who did not attend work during the shutdown in the hills.

After an all-party meeting on the hill situation, Mamata said she would also consider giving compensation to the next of kin of those who died in clashes during the strike. “Today’s meeting was cordial. The next meeting will take place in Pintail village on November 21. We are committed to finding a permanent solution.”

Besides Binay Tamang, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was represented by Anit Thapa and the MLAs of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong.

[Via: The Telegraph]

