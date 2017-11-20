Latest update November 20th, 2017 6:25 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Hills leaders hint at ouster of Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri from GJM

Nov 20, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Hills leaders hint at ouster of Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri from GJM

GJMM leaders participated on Sunday rally in Darjeeling.

DARJEELING: Emboldened by the footfall at their public meeting in Darjeeling town on Sunday despite GJM president Bimal Gurung’s appeal to people to stay away from the rally, rebel leader Anit Thapa chose to take the battle to Gurung camp by hinting at a major reshuffle of the party leadership that could see the removal of Gurung as the party president. A GJM central committee meeting has been called by GJM chief coordinator Binay Tamang on Monday at Ghoom, 8 km from Darjeeling town.

In the fag end of his speech, Thapa dropped the hint without taking names. “We (the other person being Binay Tamang) were expelled from the party. But now let us see who will be expelled,” he said. Asked about this remark, Thapa later said, “We will discuss the issue and take a decision at tomorrow’s central committee meeting.” Significantly, most of GJM’s prominent leaders that included GTA sabhasads Satish Pokhrel, Jyoti Kumar Rai and Ramesh Lama, Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai, central committee leaders Alokekant Mani Thulung, Dinesh Gurung, Tshering Dahal, Diwakar Gurung and Taranga Pandit among others attended Sunday’s public meeting at the Motor Stand area.

“I will not lie to people. We accepted the GTA which we know is an arrangement within the Bengal government because it was the need of the hour. Otherwise, our party would have vanished. We have not let the TMC flags fly in the Hills. We may have differences with the TMC, but it is also true that we have to keep in touch with the state government to bring development to the Hills,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the huge turnout at the public meeting, Tamang said Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri had lost political relevance in the Hills.

[Via: TNN]

30 total views, 30 views today

Comments

comments

Binay to seek land rights
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJMM EXPELS BIMAL GURUNG, ROSHAN GIRI, ASHA GURUNG FROM GJMM PARTY

November 20, 2017

GJMM Binay Tamang faction has expelled Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Asha Gurung and few other GJMM leaders from Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha party for six months in a GJMM Central Committee meeting held in Darjeeling today. 2,563 total views, 2,563 views today Comments comments

2,563 total views, 2,563 views today

No coercive action against Bimal Gurung: SC

November 20, 2017

Supreme Court Order Today in Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case, issued Notice returnable in two weeks, and has said that “No coercive action against the present petitioner [Bimal Gurung] should be taken.” The Supreme Court ordering “no coercive action shall be taken till the next date, […]

3,504 total views, 3,504 views today

FIRE DAMAGES IN DARJEELING

November 20, 2017

Fire that extensively damaged Upper Bata, Singh Studio, located at Nehru Road, Darjeeling, in the middle of the Sunday night. 4,030 total views, 4,030 views today Comments comments

4,030 total views, 4,030 views today

2 FRESH DEMANDS: SUB DIVISIONS FOR KALIMPONG AND BIJANBARI SUBDIVISION

November 20, 2017

“There are two fresh demands that we will be tabling. First, Kalimpong district was created but there are no sub-divisions. We are demanding that three sub-divisions be formed. Second, Bijenbari, with 23 panchayats, is one of the largest blocks in Bengal. We want this block to be declared a sub-division,” […]

3,810 total views, 3,810 views today

GJMM PUBLIC MEETING IN DARJEELING

November 19, 2017

GJMM public meeting concluded at old Super market, Chowkbazar, huge crowd of GJMM supporters participated in the meeting held in Darjeeling today, signifying the new political era in the hills. “Gorkhaland is our ideology and aspiration of entire Gorkha people for which we are constituting a research team, we must […]

6,974 total views, 5,517 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress