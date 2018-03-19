Latest update March 19th, 2018 6:02 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Hollow ring to Delhi promise

Mar 19, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Hollow ring to Delhi promise

File photo

Darjeeling: An RTI reply suggests the Centre did precious little after promising a meeting on Darjeeling in September that Bimal Gurung had seized upon to call off the 104-day hills strike last year.

On September 26, 2017, Union home minister Rajnath Singh had issued a direct appeal to Gurung to lift the strike and said he had asked the Union home secretary to convene an official-level meeting in the home ministry “within a fortnight to discuss all related issues”.

Within hours of the appeal, Gurung had asked for the bandh to be lifted in the hills.

In November, a Darjeeling resident who does not want to be identified had sought information under the RTI Act “on the official-level meeting that was proposed to take place by the Honb’le HM while appealing to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to withdraw the bandh in Darjeeling hills”.

On January 2 this year, the Darjeeling resident received the reply: “It is informed that CPIO (central public relations officer) can furnish already created information as defined in Section 2(f) of the Act.”

A hand-written note added: “Hence, information from this CPIO may please be treated as nil.”

Asked on Sunday, home ministry sources in Delhi said “all stakeholders” were not available, indirectly blaming the Bengal government.

The suggestion that little or no effort has been made after the promise is expected to further queer the pitch for the BJP in the hills, which had sent the party’s candidate to the Lok Sabha.

Gurung’s standing, already on thin ice, is likely to be further undermined by the disclosure.

Gurung, after having failed to get relief from the Supreme Court on his possible arrest, appeared to be clutching at the straw of the central promise even now.

In a video message released on Saturday from an undisclosed location, Gurung referred to Rajnath’s appeal and stressed the need to hold talks involving him, the Centre and the Bengal government.

The camp of Binay Tamang, the new power centre in the hills, said the RTI reply had exposed the BJP’s insincerity. “The most important issue is that even the Union home minister seems to have made a hollow promise to Gurung. It is clear that the BJP was not sincere in solving the problem,” a leader said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

21 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

End of Bimal Gurung-era in Darjeeling Hills politics?
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday. 37,608 total views, 236 views today Comments comments

37,608 total views, 236 views today

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.   86,204 total views, 236 views today Comments comments

86,204 total views, 236 views today

Discussion

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion. 156,683 total views, 236 views today Comments comments

156,683 total views, 236 views today

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92. 195,242 total views, 236 views today Comments comments

195,242 total views, 236 views today

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters’ association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling. The association has decided […]

199,773 total views, 236 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress