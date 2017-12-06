Holy Cross Girls H. S. School Sonada win Dr B.R Ambedkar Medha Puraskar

The students of Holy Cross Girls H. S. School, Sonada, were yesterday awarded the prestigious Dr B.R Ambedkar Medha Puraskar for 2017 for their outstanding performance in the Madhyamik Pariksha.

At a function held at St. Robert’s H. S. School, Darjeeling, the students of Holy Cross Girls School stole the limelight with Bunshika Tamang, Palzum Tamang, Arpana Tamang, Nikila Sherpa, Lakpa Diki Sherpa, Namita Tamang, Celestina Lepcha and Dipti Tamang winning accolade for their performance.

It is not, however, the first time that girl students have excelled at the state board examination – the G.T.A Madhyamik Pariksha topper was a girl student and from the same school.

In pics: Madhyamik Pariksha batch of 2017 receiving prestigious Dr B.R Ambedkar Medha Puraskar.

