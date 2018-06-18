Horticulture department eyes international orchid market

The state Food Processing and Horticulture department is gearing up to tap the immense demand of orchids in the international market.

“Darjeeling grows Cymbidium orchids in abundance, which is of high demand in countries like USA, UK, Australia and Japan. The cultivation of orchid is low cost and the flowers can be grown without a greenhouse. However, post harvest these flowers have to be shipped out quite fast. We are taking it up with the Airports Authority of India to upgrade Bagdogra Airport in a way, so that it can handle more international flights. Apart from the European market, the market for Southeast Asia can also be tapped for export,” a senior official of the state Horticulture department said.

Apart from the problem of transportation, another major problem is that of packaging. Foreign exports require packaging of international standards, that ensures a reasonably good shelf life for the flowers. The present packaging for export of flowers is corrugated cardboard boxes.

“We will soon hold talks with the Indian Institute of Packaging for having an international standard packaging for flower export,” the official added.

The local cultivators face a lot of problems in export as the commercial Cymbidium orchid has a long gestation period of four to six years.

“Another major challenge is to source good orchid varieties to keep pace with emerging trends, since demand in the orchid industry is determined by changing tastes,” a cultivator in a nursery in Darjeeling said.

“We are also trying to work out how advanced technology can be used for cultivation of these flowers and extend help to the cultivators for exports,” the official maintained.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended the business summit in Darjeeling in March, had asked the CII to prepare a Detailed Project Report on cultivation of cinchona, orchid and medicinal plants, which have huge market.

State minister for Food Processing and Horticulture Abdur Rezzak Mollah visited Darjeeling recently, to monitor the cultivation of cinchona and orchid. It may be mentioned that apart from Darjeeling, Sikkim is also making significant strides in orchid trade.

[Via: Millennium Post]

63 total views, 3 views today

Comments

comments