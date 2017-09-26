Writes: Chandan Pariyar

Am I abstract, I dont know, I feel like I exist, but where am I ?

Am I in the voices of the people who cry for me or am I in the woods in the woe of my people or, am I in the jail in the agony and pain of my son’s or am I in the empty stomach of my silent supporter, Where am I ??

I want to be seen, I want to be heard, but who will make me a reality, I have seen many who have come and gone, they try to perceive me, feel me, live within me, but some gusty wind takes them away from me, which makes me wonder again, Do I exist ??

When I find the closed shutters of the shops, the shut doors of the classrooms, the unplugged leaves of the tea, the dusty keyboards of the banks, the unwashed cars, the empty streets, I feel like this is the moment that I shall be born !! But some light breeze takes me away from my people, I feel like, I am abstract ??

Sometimes I go with you all ,in the rally, I am alone admist the crowd :I am Gorkhaland.

Am I abstract? I don’t know, I feel like I exist, I could see myself in running nose of an infant, in the closed books of my adolescence, in the closed doors of colleges of my youth, in the dream of my men in in the stiff of my aged, and in the closed doors of the office of my people, but do I really exist ??

I feel like I live, when I hear the voices in the streets crying for me , when I listen to the slogan coming form the starving people, when they want to feel me ,perceive me, but some gusty dry winds takes them away from me ,which makes me wonder, Do I really live ??

For my existence many of my son’s have sacrificed their life, I feel pride when I see around and come across those who are ready to meet the same fate just for me.

I feel happy but when I peer to find some faces who ready to bargain me, I just wonder where would they go with all the money. They don’t know that they don’t exist if I don’t exist .

