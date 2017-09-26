Latest update September 27th, 2017 2:27 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

I am alone admist the crowd: I am Gorkhaland

Sep 26, 2017 Have your say Comments Off on I am alone admist the crowd: I am Gorkhaland

Writes: Chandan Pariyar

Am I abstract, I dont know, I feel like I exist, but where am I ?

Am I in the voices of the people who cry for me or am I in the woods in the woe of my people or, am I in the jail in the agony and pain of my son’s or am I in the empty stomach of my silent supporter, Where am I ??

I want to be seen, I want to be heard, but who will make me a reality, I have seen many who have come and gone, they try to perceive me, feel me, live within me, but some gusty wind takes them away from me, which makes me wonder again, Do I exist ??

When I find the closed shutters of the shops, the shut doors of the classrooms, the unplugged leaves of the tea, the dusty keyboards of the banks, the unwashed cars, the empty streets, I feel like this is the moment that I shall be born !! But some light breeze takes me away from my people, I feel like, I am abstract ??

Sometimes I go with you all ,in the rally, I am alone admist the crowd :I am Gorkhaland.

Am I abstract? I don’t know, I feel like I exist, I could see myself in running nose of an infant, in the closed books of my adolescence, in the closed doors of colleges of my youth, in the dream of my men in in the stiff of my aged, and in the closed doors of the office of my people, but do I really exist ??

I feel like I live, when I hear the voices in the streets crying for me , when I listen to the slogan coming form the starving people, when they want to feel me ,perceive me, but some gusty dry winds takes them away from me ,which makes me wonder, Do I really live ??

For my existence many of my son’s have sacrificed their life, I feel pride when I see around and come across those who are ready to meet the same fate just for me.

I feel happy but when I peer to find some faces who ready to bargain me, I just wonder where would they go with all the money. They don’t know that they don’t exist if I don’t exist .

3,396 total views, 558 views today

Comments

comments

Union Home Minister appeals GJM to withdraw bandh in Darjeeling Hills
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJM WITHDRAWS DARJEELING SHUTDOWN AFTER 104 DAYS

September 26, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Tuesday evening announced the withdrawal of its indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills, and that the situation would return to normalcy from 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The announcement came hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to them to call off the over […]

6,979 total views, 1,013 views today

TOP THREE IN CHANDIGARH HALF MARATHON ARE GORKHAS

September 26, 2017

The Gorkha’s have completely dominated Chandigarh Half Marathon, with ranking all the top three slots. What is more amazing is that three are Servicemen from 3/11 Gorkha Rifles. Rfn Aichandra Chemjong Rfn Vishal Rai and Rfn Binosh Limbu CONGRATULATION! 6,891 total views, 1,012 views today Comments comments

6,891 total views, 1,012 views today

GTA reinstated

September 25, 2017

The newly-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has started functioning today. Nine Board members, headed by Binay Tamang have been nominated by state of government, however, Mann Ghisingh and Amar Singh Rai abstained from today’s opening ceremony held in Darjeeling today. 11,312 total views, 1,010 views today […]

11,312 total views, 1,010 views today

With situation improving, state govt restores internet connection

September 25, 2017

In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18. 11,321 total views, 1,010 views today Comments comments

11,321 total views, 1,010 views today

indefinite shutdown enters 103rd day

September 25, 2017

The ongoing shutdown by the GJM for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 103rd day. 11,729 total views, 1,010 views today Comments comments

11,729 total views, 1,010 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress