“I won’t go against the aspirations of the people, and party’s core issue” – Amar Rai

Darjeeling MLA Amar Singh Rai became the second person, after Mann Ghising, to reject the inclusion of his name in the ‘Board of Administrators’ [BoA] announced by Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to run GTA in the interim.

Corresponding with TheDC, Mr. Rai said, “I was taken aback to see that my name has been announced as one of the BoA members… I wasn’t consulted, I wasn’t asked, and they didn’t take my consent before announcing my name… it was done arbitrarily.”

Making his stand clear, Mr. Rai added, “what the Chief Minister did wasn’t appropriate… I haven’t even received any official communication… I will not go against the aspirations of the people and the core issue of our party.”

