ICSE results belie hill schools’ fear of shutdown impact

St Joseph’s School (North Point) in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The results of ICSE and ISC examinations have come as a major relief for schools in the Darjeeling hills which were fearing the worst following the 105-day shutdown last year.

Capt (retd) Prakash Pradhan, a member of the standing committee CISCE, said: “As per information that is coming to us, there has hardly been any failure in the ICSE and ISC examinations. The marks have been as good as last year if not better.”

Some academicians from the hills did mention that the results of “mid and lower performers” were affected a bit but there had not been a drastic drop in percentages. This, would come as a relief to hill schools as drop in performance compared to previous years would have hit the image of the hill schools.

The Darjeeling hills have 53 ICSE schools, of which 15 have Plus Two courses.

Following the 105-day shutdown, most of the schools had a harrowing time. Some of the schools also rented buildings in Siliguri or worked out arrangements in Calcutta so that students appearing for board examinations could have some classes to complete their courses.

“We rented a building in Siliguri paying Rs 40,000 per day to hold classes during the strike,” said the head of a hill school.

Pradhan said the results were as good as any other year largely because the focus was only on academics.

“Inter-school events, annual school concerts and any other distraction were put in the back burner. We only concentrated on academics and completing the syllabus and preparing the students for the board examinations. This is probably the reason why the results were not bad, ” said Pradhan.

Fr Shajumon C.K, rector, St Joseph’s School (North Point), said: “In both the ICSE and ISC, our toppers got 97.2 per cent (taking best of five subjects into account). This is even better than last year. The performances of the good students are good but I think the performance of average students has been affected a bit.”

The hill schools have also appreciated the role played by the CISCE.

The CISCE was also flexible with the timeframe for registration of students for the ICSE and ISC examination as many schools were facing problems because of the ban on Internet services during the 105-day strike.

“There was much difficult as we could not even contact the students. Registration had to be done by going down to Siliguri but the board officials co-operated throughout,” said Robbie Subba, director, Himali Boarding School.

Subba also felt that after the strike was lifted, there was enthusiasm and determination among all to tide over the situation.

“There was much enthusiasm among teachers, students and guardians. This also has helped. Thankfully the flow of students at the start of the academic year was also not affected much,” said Subba.

[Via: The Telegraph]

