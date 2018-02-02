In Delhi, JAP firm on stance

-Jan Andolan Party begins demonstrations and meetings in Delhi regarding the Gorkhaland demand.

As the Jan Andolan Party begins demonstrations and meetings in Delhi regarding the Gorkhaland demand, party leaders on Wednesday said they are firm on their stance, despite the “fact that the police have already started to trouble” them during their programmes there in the Capital city.

This is the third time that JAP leaders have camped in Delhi with a view to pressuring the Parliament to hold discussions on the demand for a separate state for the Gorkhas. “There is no point in creating chaos in the Hills as Delhi is the sole place that will ultimately hear the pleas for Gorkhaland,” a JAP leader said from Delhi.

“This is the third dharna in Delhi, and we have been stopped again, but this is the right time to raise the voice for a separate state, and this is also the right place,” JAP President Harka Bahadur Chettri said. He added that they have already been harassed by the police, “but we are firm on our thoughts and ideas.” According to JAP leaders, MPs and other leaders of national parties had assured them that they would talk Gorkhaland during the parliament’s budget session that is ongoing and will last till 9 February.

“The bureau members of JAP will meet different ministers and MPs till the 9th, as they called us to have decent talks with them. We will be repeating our issue before them and we will be expecting talks about a separate state in the parliament after 5 February, as they will be very busy discussing the budget till the 4th,” Dr Chettri said.

According to the president of the women’s wing of the party, they were invited by leaders in Delhi and that is the reason they are taking this Delhi visit “very seriously.” Dr Chettri later said his party does not believe in “doing bizarre activities” in the Hills. “It is Delhi that has to listen to us, and it is the parliament that has to lend us its ears,” he said.

[Via: The Statesman]

11 total views, 11 views today

Comments

comments