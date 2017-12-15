Latest update December 15th, 2017 8:43 AM

In The Quest of a Hero

In The Quest of a Hero

Dec 15, 2017

Writes: Nilima for DT

I witnessed something very rare and unusual this afternoon of 13th December. We have all seen graves being dug out in crime series or movies but this exhumation site was none other than the Bhanu Gram Protestant cemetery, Darjeeling. It was not done for any kind of investigation but to follow up a noble cause to take back home the remains of Lt. Sonetso Esan from Darjeeling to Nagaland. Long way back, in the year 1969 Lt. Sonetso Esan was a student of St Joseph College North Point Darjeeling in the department of Arts. He was a very promising future leader and a pioneer in the field of education from Kutsapo village, Nagaland. Unfortunately on 18th October 1969 Lt. Sonetso Esan died in a river drawn incident while still a student of the college. Due to circumstances beyond the reach, the dead body could not be taken back to his native place and was buried here in Darjeeling. Lt. Sonetso Esan was the first student to pass 10th (matriculate) and also served as the first President of Kutsapo students’ union. keeping this record in mind, after a long abandoned gap of 48 years, recently a representative search team was send to Darjeeling to make a survey study to ascertain the burial site and after much effort with the help of his last attended college authority and friends from Darjeeling, the cemetery and the grave site was located, which was still intact. The kutsapo students’ union is conducting the 50th years of its Golden Jubilee celebration scheduled on 16th to 18th January 2018. This is a pride moment of great joy and long awaited event for the student’s community and the Kutsapomi people as a whole. So as to a fulfill the wish of the community, the remains of Lt. sonetso Esan is to be taken back to Nagaland before 20th December 2017 for necessary funerary rites and ceremony and to make the Golden Jubilee Celebration a complete as one.

There are certain incidents in life that we see, observe and feel. The tears of joy engulfed the long forgotten grief when the relatives saw the mortal remains of Lt. Sonetso Esan still intact. They could see, touch and feel him deep within and the reminiscences stirred once again. This has been one of my rarest experience which stirred the innermost chord of my heart.

 

