International Day of GIRL CHILD – Take a Selfie

Folks it’s important to celebrate every child everyday, but in a country like ours where girl child are often seen as burden, it’s become our duty to celebrate GIRL CHILD on the day dedicated for them – 11th of October.

This year Marg Ngo Darjeeling is creating a campaign to spread the awareness far and wide… we request all of you to be a part of this campaign.

All you got to do is ‘Click a Selfie’ with a heart sign and post it across social media platforms.

Don’t forget to tag us and MARG.

Let us spread this as widely as possible, by sharing this post with your friends and family.

