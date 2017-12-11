Latest update December 11th, 2017 6:29 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Internecine hill battle

-To maintain the peace in Darjeeling, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha needs to sort out the leadership tangle

As winter arrives in Darjeeling, the two pillars of the region’s economy, tea and tourism, are picking up the pieces after a 104-day shutdown from June to September led by the key hill party, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), for a separate state for Gorkhas. But politically, there are several loose ends which need to be tied up before peace can finally return to the hills, particularly the leadership issue of the GJM that is proving to be more than the proverbial storm in a teacup.

Tug of war

The GJM was founded by Bimal Gurung in 2007, soon after he and his trusted aide Binay Tamang helped a Kolkata Police constable Prashant Tamang win Indian Idol 3 by organising mass votes for the singer. The GJM was replacing the Gorkha National Liberation Front, whose leader Subhas Ghising found himself isolated in the hills, as the primary hill party. When Mamata Banerjee became Chief Minister in 2011, the GJM agreed to the formation of the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA). Mr. Gurung became its chief executive. Cut to 2017. When the GJM called the blockade renewing the demand for Gorkhaland, it was led by Mr. Gurung. The announcement of ending the bandh also came from him, but by then, he was on the run from the West Bengal police, implicated in several cases from triggering violence to misappropriation of funds. Mr. Gurung is now fighting for his cause in the Supreme Court, with his lawyers arguing that the West Bengal government had “broken” the GJM.

But if the GJM is “broken”, it happened because a section of the party, led by Mr. Gurung’s aide-turned-adversary Mr. Tamang, showed an inclination to negotiate with the State government when the blockade showed no signs of ending. Ms. Banerjee moved in swiftly, naming Mr. Tamang as chairperson of a new board of administrators to head the GTA whose five-year tenure expired in July. After the vertical split in the party, Mr. Tamang, now GJM chief, has been consolidating the cadre, trying to fill the leadership void as Mr. Gurung, suspended from the party, finds himself in the same position as Ghising — in a corner and kept out of the hills.

Meanwhile, Ms. Banerjee has made inroads into the hills, clipping the GJM’s wings and making it apparent in no uncertain terms that she is against a division of the State. In such a scenario, can Mr. Tamang hold the GJM, whose raison d’etre is a separate State, together? Party cadre is divided. Mr. Tamang’s elevation was met with violence initially, but with Mr. Gurung in hiding, many supporters have veered towards the leader visible on the ground.

With the Chief Minister announcing that she will head to Darjeeling on December 27 for a tourism festival, she is sending a signal that the Bengal government has regained control over Darjeeling. But till the GJM can sort out the leadership tangle and redress the grievances of the people, no one leader can claim control over the hills.

 

Talks on wage

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22. 18,295 total views, 32 views today Comments comments

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said. 23,904 total views, 31 views today Comments comments

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC

The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government. 27,720 total views, 31 views today Comments comments

SC HEARING ON A WRIT BY ROSHAN GIRI ON DEC. 11

On December 11, 2017 the Honourable Chief Justice of India will be hearing a writ filed by GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri, who has sought the apex court’s intervention seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into multiple bomb blasts that rocked Darjeeling region in the month of August, and […]

SC TO HEAR A WRIT ON DEC 8 ON BARUN BHUJEL CASE

Supreme Court will be hearing on 8th of December a writ filed by Ms. Sabita Bhujel the wife of late Kalimpong Municipality councillor who died in police custody on the 26th of October, 2017. Accusing the West Bengal government and jail authorities of torture and criminal neglect, Ms. Sabita Bhujel […]

