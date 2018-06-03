Latest update June 3rd, 2018 8:50 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Irresistible emotions, World Cup fever come to Darjeeling

Jun 03, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Irresistible emotions, World Cup fever come to Darjeeling

-We are celebrating the spirit of Darjeeling along with our love for the game. We want people to know that Darjeeling is peaceful and the nicest place in the world: Ajoy Edwards, Vice-President, DNPSAA.

Darjeeling: It was Asha’s first ever tryst with Darjeeling that she had heard about from her father and grandfather, not quite the one that she was born and brought up in.

Asha, a Class 9 student of a Hill school, was used to a Darjeeling where rallies, slogan shouting and bandhs were a daily affair. The days of unrest usually paved way for agitations marred with violence. But today, the scenario is very different.

On Saturday, thousands of students along with people from all walks of life, took to the street with flags and cheered, sang and danced to celebrate the spirit of Darjeeling and the teams they support for the upcoming football World Cup. The frenzy gripped the Queen of Hills that was labeled as Darjeeling — the World Cup Town 2018 by the citizens.

Though the world will ring in the football World Cup on June 14, Darjeeling kick started the frenzy on June 2 with a mega event organised by Darjeeling North Point School Alumni Association (DNPSAA,) along with various other organisations, NGOs and citizens of the region.

“We are celebrating the spirit of Darjeeling along with our love for the game. We want people to know that Darjeeling is peaceful and the nicest place in the world. We want people from all over the world to visit Darjeeling,” stated Ajoy Edwards, Vice-President, DNPSAA.

Veteran footballers, students from different Hill schools, locals and even tourists joined in the parade that went around Chowrasta and down Nehru Road to return to where it began. The marchers shouted slogans and danced to football-themed songs. The parade was led by footballer Nirmal Chettri of FC Goa.

The town was decorated with separate team flags, roadside walls painted up and billboards put up giving the town which is witnessing a huge tourist onrush, a festive look. The day saw cheer-leading competitions, garage sales by Shanker Foundation; dance fiesta by Edith Wilkins Street Children’s Trust; bike and scooty rallies from Kurseong hosted by MARG; mountain bike rally; BMX stunts; cosplay, b-boying; face painting; nail art; hair do; musical performances and beat boxing.

The bike rally from Darjeeling to Kurseong and back was a major attraction. Even women riding scootys, mountain bicycles were part of it. Aces — the Super Bike club from Siliguri also joined them.

“I had heard from my father and grandfather that Darjeeling used to be the safest, most peaceful and cosmopolitan place in the country. It was a great place to live in. In the past, I had never seen anything to connect the town with such claims. However, today (Saturday) was different. Hope we get back all the goodness of good old Darjeeling soon,” said Asha. The award for the cheer leading competition was won by Gyanodaya Niketan School, Darjeeling. An award for best decorated area of the town (World Cup theme) was also announced. 10-year-old Pratham Thapa, an MTB rider, was also felicitated. “The event is not just about fun. It has an underlying cause. With the participation registration amount we will buy an ambulance for our project the Clinic on Wheels. This is an ambulance fitted with a mobile lab and ECG machine. The mobile clinic will visit far flung areas every week and provide medical test facilities to the marginalized at highly subsidized costs,” stated Deven Gurung, president, DNPSAA. The organisers also want to revive the golden era of football in the Hills including the famous Brigade of Gurkhas Gold Cup football tournaments.

“Even back home celebrations have not yet commenced. Darjeeling has beaten us. I’m happy to see that England too has quite a fan following in Darjeeling,” stated Neil, a tourist from England.

[Via: Millennium Post]

1,526 total views, 1,289 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 37,180 total views, 3,712 views today Comments […]

37,180 total views, 3,712 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 37,177 total views, 3,709 views today Comments comments

37,177 total views, 3,709 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 37,211 total views, 3,709 views today Comments comments

37,211 total views, 3,709 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 37,256 total views, 3,709 views today Comments comments

37,256 total views, 3,709 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 37,268 total views, 3,709 views today Comments […]

37,268 total views, 3,709 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress