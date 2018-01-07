Latest update January 7th, 2018 6:48 AM

ITI boy makes miniature models of Darjeeling Toy Train

Jan 07, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on ITI boy makes miniature models of Darjeeling Toy Train

A 24-year-old ITI boy, Anurag Lakandry, resident of Tindharia, has made miniature models of the famous Darjeeling Toy Train to popularise its glory to the world.

Talking to ANI, Lakandry said, “I want to contribute to its glory. I use metal sheet and waste items. I started making toy train models and selling to the toy train lovers in the world.”

Anurag’s brother Abhishek is also helping him to give proper shape to the models. They are making two or three Toy-Train models in a month with the help of metal sheet, unusable items.

On the other hand, Abhishek said, “It’s good that my brother is doing for our pride, it is already famous but recent political crisis down its market. It will help to promote DHR through these models.”

It is noted that Anurag is getting orders from London, Singapore, Russia and some other places as well.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) or Toy Train is a two feet narrow gauge railway based on zig-zag and loop line technology that runs between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in the state of West-Bengal.

The toy train is also a lifeline and pride of Darjeeling, which connects people from hills to plains. Tourists from across the World use to come to for 87 kilometer long adventurous ride.

On December 2, 1999 the UNESCO conferred the World Heritage site status to DHR which became only the second railway in the world to receive such status.

But continuous landslides disrupted its services. In 2011 a massive earthquake in the region affected its track, offices and other belongings and recently Gorkhaland agitation which is again hits its journey.

After 104 days indefinite strike withdrawn by the Gorkhas, the DHR authority again started toy train services, but it is still not up to the mark. Many tour operators, Railway officials, hoteliers and other agencies are trying to project Darjeeling’s pride “Toy-Train” to get back its fame again. (ANI)

