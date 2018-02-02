BREAKING: ALL PARTY MEETING IN DARJEELING ON FEBRUARY 8 GTA chairperson Mr. Binay Tamang has just announced the next All Party Meeting is scheduled to be held in Darjeeling on February 8, during the Chief Minister four days visit in Darjeeling. 826 total views, 826 views today Comments comments 826 total views, 826 views today

Darjeeling Tea production falls 65% low Darjeeling Tea has lost over 65% of its production in 2017 according to data published by the Tea Board of India. The Total tea production in Darjeeling was 8.13 Million kilos in 2016, however, it has been decreased to 2.82 Million kilos in 2017.

GJMM trade union threats GJMM trade union has threatened to stop dispatch the first flush tea from the gardens of the hills if bonus dues are not paid immediately. As agreed to pay the bonus 19.75% last year, however, only half of the bonus has been paid to the workers so far.

JAP activists detained in Delhi JAP activists were detained for breaking the security barricade in New Delhi during their ongoing dharna for Gorkhaland on Thursday, activists were released later in the day.