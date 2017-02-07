JAP confident of Kalimpong becoming a District

SNS, 6 February, Kalimpong: The Jan Andolan Party will be organising a programme “Kalimpong Jana Fest” on 9 February to celebrate the probable declaration of Kalimpong subdivision into a district next week.

Pradeep Chhetri, JAP co-ordinator of town committee, while addressing a Press meet at reporters Kalimpong office said, “It is a great achievement for Kalimpong as it will be getting a district status. This is a moment to celebrate for which we will organise a Kalimpong Jana Fest for the people to celebrate.”

Chhetri said the programme will be held at Mela ground on Thursday where inter ward group dance competition, beat box competition for the youth, fancy dress competition for all wards will be held.

Meanwhile Adrain Pradhan, famous Nepali singer and vocalist, will be performing live with his group in the evening.

Kalimpong is all set to be granted the status of district on 14 February. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee last month in Darjeeling announced that she will be visiting Kalimpong for formulation of a district, and now the date of her scheduled visit has been fixed.

Anurag Srivastava, District Magistrarte, Darjeeling said, ‘Miss Banerjee will be visiting Kalimpong on 13 February. A programme will be organised the next day at Mela Ground for the announcement of Kalimpong as a separate district. From 14 February Kalimpong will be a new district. The chief minister will return to Kolkata either on 15 or 16 February” .

