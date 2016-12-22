Latest update December 22nd, 2016 1:36 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

JAP forms college union

Dec 22, 2016 Politics Comments Off on JAP forms college union

japstudentunionWrites: Rajeev Ravidas

The Jana Andolan Party’s students’ wing yesterday formed the union in Kalimpong College with its candidates winning all 10 posts.

The Jana Andolan Students’ Union (Jasu) won 12 of the 22 seats in the union polls held on December 14 and defeated the Gorkha Janumukti Morcha’s student front, Vidyarthi Morcha, that had got 10 seats.

Yesterday around 5pm, 12 Jasu candidates told reporters that they had formed the union. “We won all 10 posts, including those of the vice-president, general secretary, assistant general secretaries (two) and treasurer,” said Manish Khaling, the general secretary.

The other five posts are of sports and games secretary, magazine and literary secretary, cultural secretary and common room secretaries (two). The college principal is the ex-officio president of the union.

Khusboo Chhetri, the union vice-president, said: “We will work with other students, not just the board members, to address issues in the college.”

After the polls, the Morcha had claimed that four of Jasu’s 12 candidates were Independents and the Morcha would form the board. Accusing the Morcha of trying to poach and threaten it’s candidates, JAP had kept all 12 at an undisclosed location. The JAP later released a recording where Morcha’s Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai was heard seeking a winner’s support to form the board.

[Via: Telegraph]

345 total views, 345 views today

Comments

comments

Youths Bag Gold and Silver in International Karate Competition
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

caraccident

Car Accident in Boksi Jhora – 1 Injured

December 16, 2016

A vehicle skidded off the road and fell about 100 feet below the road in Boksi Jhora. One person was injured. The locals have helped to retrieve him and send him to the hospital. The vehicle is said to be from Batasey, Shiva Gram. [Info via: Ishant Chhetri] 41,860 total views, […]

41,860 total views, 4,486 views today

teagarden

MANAGEMENT SHUTS DOWN RAIMATANGA and KALCHINI TEA GARDENS

December 14, 2016

Writes: Anand Tamang The Buxa Dooars Tea Co.Ltd Management has shut down Raimatanga and Kalchini Tea Gardens from today onwards, leaving over 3200 workers and their families in a lurch. The Management did not inform the workers anything till yesterday, and like everyday when the workers arrived to report to […]

54,787 total views, 4,474 views today

dharnadelhi

Dharna for Gorkhaland Gets Moral Support From Bodoland Leaders and AAGSU

December 12, 2016

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha led dharna for Gorkhaland currently underway in Delhi has found support from Gorkhas and Bodos in Assam. Showing solidarity with the cause, members of All Assam Gorkha Students Union also joined the dharna today. Leaders demanding Bodoland, who are also holding a similar dharna extended moral […]

71,053 total views, 4,478 views today

footbalposter

7 A Side Tournament at Govt HS Ground #Darjeeling

December 12, 2016

ALL FOOTBALL CLUBS ARE WELCOME Future Star Sporting Club have been organizing a football tournament every year since last three years at Govt. High School Ground… they are doing so again this year. All Football Clubs are welcome to join. For details please see the poster 71,166 total views, 4,472 views today […]

71,166 total views, 4,472 views today

bookrel

गीति सङ्गालो ‘हाँसु कसरी?’ -को लोकार्पण

December 12, 2016

पुस्तकहरूको प्रकाशन र सामाजिक-साहित्यिक कार्यक्रमहरूको आयोजनामा प्रायोजकका भूमिका निर्वाह गर्दैआएका गगन राईद्वारा प्रोयोजित एवं वेगवसन्त थापा र गणेश गजमेरका संयुक्त गीति सङ्गालो ‘हाँसु कसरी ?’-को गत आइतबारको दिन लोकार्पण गरिएपछि यी दुइ कविका सङ्गीत रचना र गीतकार प्रतिभा पनि सार्वजनिक भएको छ। 71,164 total views, 4,473 views today Comments comments

71,164 total views, 4,473 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support DEMONETIZATION initiated by the Central Govt.?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Dewakar Thatal – Born With Music in His Heart
    Dewakar Thatal – Born With Music in His Heart

    Dec 04, 2016 Comments Off on Dewakar Thatal – Born With Music in His Heart

    Our beloved Darjeeling has always been laden with talents and it is our honour to present before you the continuum of this legacy, the man who has climbed his way to the fame in the world of music – Dewakar...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress