Pulse of Darjeeling

JAP statehood protest

Nov 28, 2017

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Kalimpong: About 15 members of the Jana Andolan Party (JAP) tonsured their heads on Monday to protest against the alleged attempt of the state government to suppress the demand for Gorkhaland by belittling the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the recent agitation in the hills.

The JAP members had originally planned to hold the “symbolic protest” programme at the Town Hall here, but were denied permission by the administration and eventually got their hairs shaved on the premises of the party office.

“This is a symbolic protest against the state government’s attempt to suppress the Gorkhaland demand. This is also a protest against the government for seeking to belittle the sacrifices of the martyrs who died during the agitation by paying Rs 2 lakh to their kin,” said Bhupen Rai, the secretary of Yuva Ekai, the youth wing of JAP.

Acceding to the demand of the Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, the state government last week had announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the unrest and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons.

The JAP has also been critical of the Tamang group for seeking compensation, maintaining that the 12 persons who died had sacrificed their lives for Gorkhaland, and not for monetary benefits.

Rai appealed to the Gorkha people throughout the country to lend their support to the protest programme.

[Via: The Telegraph][pic from Khabarmagazine]

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

November 28, 2017

Supreme Court seeks Bimal Gurung’s reply on West Bengal government’s plea

November 24, 2017

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung to reply on the appeal made by the West Bengal government against his protection from arrest within four days. The court’s direction has come after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government approached the top court […]

JAP to shave heads in protest

November 24, 2017

Next hearing for Bimal Gurung is on Dec. 6

November 24, 2017

Kanchenjanga Public School reopens

November 24, 2017

