JAP Students Wing Wins #Kalimpong College Elections

Dec 15, 2016

japstudentsWrites: Rajeev Ravidas

The Jana Andolan Party tasted its first electoral success yesterday with the Jana Andolan Students’ Union (Jasu) winning the Kalimpong College polls by dislodging the Vidyarthi Morcha.

This was Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s first defeat in campus elections since its formation in October 2007.

The JAP students’ wing won 12 of the 22 seats in the union. The Morcha bagged the rest. The Trinamul Congress which had contested in 17 seats drew a bank.

In Kurseong College, where union elections were held today, the Vidyathi Morcha managed to retain its hold winning 15 of the 22 seats.

Trinamul-backed Independents bagged six seats and there was a tie in a seat between the Vidyarthi Morcha and an Independent.

JAP student leaders said, “this victory is only the beginning, we are the educated members of our families, so this marks the change Kalimpong is looking for…”

With Municipal elections lined up next, JAP has got a moral booster through this elections, while for GJM this can be an indication of things to come in the next few months.

[Via: Telegraph]

Thanks to Akshay and Manik, Supreme Court to Hear Gorkha 'dignity' Plea
Car Accident in Boksi Jhora – 1 Injured

December 16, 2016

A vehicle skidded off the road and fell about 100 feet below the road in Boksi Jhora. One person was injured. The locals have helped to retrieve him and send him to the hospital. The vehicle is said to be from Batasey, Shiva Gram.

MANAGEMENT SHUTS DOWN RAIMATANGA and KALCHINI TEA GARDENS

December 14, 2016

Writes: Anand Tamang The Buxa Dooars Tea Co.Ltd Management has shut down Raimatanga and Kalchini Tea Gardens from today onwards, leaving over 3200 workers and their families in a lurch. The Management did not inform the workers anything till yesterday, and like everyday when the workers arrived to report to

Dharna for Gorkhaland Gets Moral Support From Bodoland Leaders and AAGSU

December 12, 2016

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha led dharna for Gorkhaland currently underway in Delhi has found support from Gorkhas and Bodos in Assam. Showing solidarity with the cause, members of All Assam Gorkha Students Union also joined the dharna today. Leaders demanding Bodoland, who are also holding a similar dharna extended moral

7 A Side Tournament at Govt HS Ground #Darjeeling

December 12, 2016

ALL FOOTBALL CLUBS ARE WELCOME Future Star Sporting Club have been organizing a football tournament every year since last three years at Govt. High School Ground… they are doing so again this year. All Football Clubs are welcome to join.

गीति सङ्गालो 'हाँसु कसरी?' -को लोकार्पण

December 12, 2016

पुस्तकहरूको प्रकाशन र सामाजिक-साहित्यिक कार्यक्रमहरूको आयोजनामा प्रायोजकका भूमिका निर्वाह गर्दैआएका गगन राईद्वारा प्रोयोजित एवं वेगवसन्त थापा र गणेश गजमेरका संयुक्त गीति सङ्गालो 'हाँसु कसरी ?'-को गत आइतबारको दिन लोकार्पण गरिएपछि यी दुइ कविका सङ्गीत रचना र गीतकार प्रतिभा पनि सार्वजनिक भएको छ।

