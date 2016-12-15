JAP Students Wing Wins #Kalimpong College Elections

Writes: Rajeev Ravidas

The Jana Andolan Party tasted its first electoral success yesterday with the Jana Andolan Students’ Union (Jasu) winning the Kalimpong College polls by dislodging the Vidyarthi Morcha.

This was Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s first defeat in campus elections since its formation in October 2007.

The JAP students’ wing won 12 of the 22 seats in the union. The Morcha bagged the rest. The Trinamul Congress which had contested in 17 seats drew a bank.

In Kurseong College, where union elections were held today, the Vidyathi Morcha managed to retain its hold winning 15 of the 22 seats.

Trinamul-backed Independents bagged six seats and there was a tie in a seat between the Vidyarthi Morcha and an Independent.

JAP student leaders said, “this victory is only the beginning, we are the educated members of our families, so this marks the change Kalimpong is looking for…”

With Municipal elections lined up next, JAP has got a moral booster through this elections, while for GJM this can be an indication of things to come in the next few months.

[Via: Telegraph, Pics; Sagar Subba]

