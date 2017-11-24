JAP to shave heads in protest JAP has decided to protest by shaving heads of its supporters as the value of martyrs exchanged with Rs. 2 lakh to West Bengal government. 1,553 total views, 1,553 views today Comments comments 1,553 total views, 1,553 views today

Next hearing for Bimal Gurung is on Dec. 6

Advocate Amit Mitra was present on Thursday on behalf of Bimal Gurung at Darjeeling CGM court. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on December 6.

Kanchenjanga Public School reopens

Kanchenjang Public School located at Patlebas, under the ownership of Bimal Gurung, which was closed ever since the beginning of 104 days hills strike reopened on November 20.

GNLF forms women's wing in Patlebas

GNLF has formed its women's wing in Bimal Gurung's area, Patlebas. Doma Tamang has been nominated as a Convenor, who lost recently municipality elections as independent candidate against GJM.