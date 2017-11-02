JAP youths resign

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS

Kalimpong: The top brass of the Jana Andolan Party’s youth wing, including the president and secretary, resigned on Wednesday, citing differences with the leadership over the party’s failure to live up to its ideals.

Along with youth wing president Pankaj Chhetri and secretary Anil Basnet, the other two who resigned were its vice-president Arpan Gurung and spokesperson Sandip Rai. In a letter to JAP president Harka Bahadur Chhetri, the four youths said the JAP had failed to live up to its ideals of heralding a constructive and democratic brand of politics in the hills.

“Since the party has failed to deliver on all fronts, we have been left with no other choice but to resign from even the ordinary membership of the party,” said Pankaj Chhetri.

Repeated calls to the JAP president went unanswered.

Asked if they were planning to join any other party, Chhetri replied in the negative. “That will be decided by us in our individual capacity.” Despite their denial, sources close to them said they most likely would be joining the Binay Tamang faction of the Morcha. “Indications are they would join the Binay-Anit faction, which is in need of a much needed boost lately. Since the death of Barun Bhujel, who was a staunch supporter of Bimal Gurung, the Binay faction has been on the back foot in Kalimpong. The four former JAP youth leaders general have a clean image, and they could be an asset to any party,” said a source.

Efforts to reach out to the JAP leadership for their reaction proved futile.

[Via: The Telegraph]

17 total views, 17 views today

Comments

comments