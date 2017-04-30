Latest update May 1st, 2017 1:01 AM

JAP's Yusuf Simick Removed From Lepcha Development Board

The Jan Andolan Party’s bureau member Yusuf Simick who was seen as the main liaison person between TMC and JAP has been removed from the post of Vice Chairman, Lepcha Development Board.

Political observers in the hills have often told us (off the records) that the initial funds for the formation of JAP was routed through Mr. Smimick as he was close to TMC, and his removal as the VC of LDB could be an indication of TMC and JAP not seeing eye to eye in the recent days.

Govt sacks Yusuf Simick, vice-chairman of Lepcha Development Board
