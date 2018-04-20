Latest update April 20th, 2018 7:12 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Judge Loya verdict

Apr 20, 2018 News-Flash Comments Off on Judge Loya verdict

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not

CONGRESS

after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe

5,524 total views, 4,670 views today

Comments

comments

Interactive session among Darjeeling Police, hoteliers and transporters
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 5,525 total views, 4,671 views today Comments comments

5,525 total views, 4,671 views today

NARI MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN IN DARJEELING

April 15, 2018

Nari Morcha (GJMM women wing) supporters have protested the visit of National Commission of Women in Darjeeling today as their visit to Darjeeling at present may disturb the current situation. 31,830 total views, 4,653 views today Comments comments

31,830 total views, 4,653 views today

No democracy in Darjeeling, admin works like robot: NCW chief

April 11, 2018

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has claimed that there was “no democracy” in the Darjeeling hills and that the district administration was playing the role of a “robot”. 11,028 total views, 4,653 views today Comments comments

11,028 total views, 4,653 views today

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 72,817 total views, 4,654 views today Comments comments

72,817 total views, 4,654 views today

GJMM TO SUPPORT TMC IN DOOARS PANCHAYAT POLLS

April 5, 2018

GJM finally decided to support the Trinamul Congress in the Panchayat elections in the Dooars. We have taken a decision to go for an electoral alliance with the Trinamul, GJMM spokesperson Rohit Sharma said. 72,803 total views, 4,655 views today Comments comments

72,803 total views, 4,655 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress