On October 7, 2017 those who were loyal to Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM had removed the posters and flags containing an image of Bimal Gurung from GJM party office in Kalimpong. It was the symbolic removal of Bimal as the party chief.

Today, 20 days later – in an equally symbolic gesture, GJM cadres loyal to Bimal Gurung reclaimed the party office and rehoused flags with his picture in it.

