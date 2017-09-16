Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted

Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning.

According to Nisha, she was “taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several times on her back.”

We highly condemn the police assault on a journalist. We hope the government of West Bengal will take cognizance of the matter and deal with it at the earliest.

