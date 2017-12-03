Latest update December 3rd, 2017 7:43 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

Dec 03, 2017 News-Flash Comments Off on KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23.

603 total views, 603 views today

Comments

comments

Bandh’s past, Darjeeling traders seek biz in city
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 604 total views, 604 views today Comments comments

604 total views, 604 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 13,357 total views, 1,998 views today Comments comments

13,357 total views, 1,998 views today

Have evidence of Bimal Gurung’s involvement in Darjeeling violence: WB Govt.

November 30, 2017

“We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation,” senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today. 12,690 total views, 1,997 views today Comments comments

12,690 total views, 1,997 views today

Bimal Gurung claims to have a video footage

November 30, 2017

Bimal Gurung claimed in the Supreme Court that he has a video showing the state police planting an AK-47 rifle in his house. 12,724 total views, 2,002 views today Comments comments

12,724 total views, 2,002 views today

Partial Hearing of Bimal Gurung Case Concludes in SC

November 28, 2017

The next hearing of Bimal Gurung in Supreme Court is scheduled to be held on Thursday. 24,933 total views, 2,001 views today Comments comments

24,933 total views, 2,001 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress