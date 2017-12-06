Latest update December 6th, 2017 6:57 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Kalimpong Sports Karate-Do Association wins 9 medals in state Karate Championship 2017

Dec 06, 2017 General Comments Off on Kalimpong Sports Karate-Do Association wins 9 medals in state Karate Championship 2017

Kalimpong District Karate-Do Association has been successfully bagged 9 medals in the 22nd West Bengal State Karate Championship 2017 held on 2nd-3rd Dec. 2017 at Khudiram Anushilon Kendra.

Kalimpong karatekas won 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze Medals

1.Mr. Sidhant Chhetri of Mt. Carmel School, Gold Medal in 11yrs Boys Kumite (-30Kg) & Bronze Medalist (10yrs Boys Kata),

2.Mr.Kingchum Lepcha of Army Public School, Gold Medalist in 11yrs Boys Kumite +35Kg.

3. Mr.Priyadarshan Thapa of Rockvale Academy, Silver Medalist in 10yrs Boys Kumite -30Kg

4. Mr Anisurreshman Ansari of Army Public School, Silver Medalist in 10yrs Boys Kumite +30kg.,

5. Mr.Pranay Khanal of Kumudini Homes Silver Medalist in 16-17yrs Boys Kumite -55kg.

6. Ms.Raksha Limbu of Vrindavan School, Bronze Medalist in 12yrs Girls Kumite -35kg.

7. Mr.Diplop Rai of Mt. Carmel School, Bronze Medalist in 11yrs Boys Kumite -30kg.

8. Mr.Alok Thapa of Army Public School Bronze Medalist in 13yrs Boys Kumite +45kg.

“All Gold Medalist Players has been selected for KAI National Karate Championship 2018 which is to be held on 30th Jan. to 2nd Feb. 2018 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New-Delhi” informed Sensei Sushan Thapa , Kalimpong Sports Karate-Do Association.

To all the Medalists… Heartily Congratulation!

[Via: TheDC]

390 total views, 390 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing to Continue on Friday

December 5, 2017

The hearing into the “Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case,” at Supreme Court will continue on Friday. 6,744 total views, 2,735 views today Comments comments

6,744 total views, 2,735 views today

STATE GOVT TO PROVIDE 5000 HOUSES TO GTA

December 4, 2017

Under the Gitanjali Housing scheme, state government has assured 5000 houses will be built in GTA region in coming financial year. 10,444 total views, 2,734 views today Comments comments

10,444 total views, 2,734 views today

Binay Tamang meets Chief Minister

December 4, 2017

A meeting was held in Kolkata today between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and GTA chairman Binay Tamang along with vice chairman Anit Thapa. Meeting was fruitful. 10,543 total views, 2,737 views today Comments comments

10,543 total views, 2,737 views today

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 18,001 total views, 2,735 views today Comments comments

18,001 total views, 2,735 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 30,740 total views, 2,732 views today Comments comments

30,740 total views, 2,732 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress