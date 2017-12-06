Kalimpong Sports Karate-Do Association wins 9 medals in state Karate Championship 2017

Kalimpong District Karate-Do Association has been successfully bagged 9 medals in the 22nd West Bengal State Karate Championship 2017 held on 2nd-3rd Dec. 2017 at Khudiram Anushilon Kendra.

Kalimpong karatekas won 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze Medals

1.Mr. Sidhant Chhetri of Mt. Carmel School, Gold Medal in 11yrs Boys Kumite (-30Kg) & Bronze Medalist (10yrs Boys Kata),

2.Mr.Kingchum Lepcha of Army Public School, Gold Medalist in 11yrs Boys Kumite +35Kg.

3. Mr.Priyadarshan Thapa of Rockvale Academy, Silver Medalist in 10yrs Boys Kumite -30Kg

4. Mr Anisurreshman Ansari of Army Public School, Silver Medalist in 10yrs Boys Kumite +30kg.,

5. Mr.Pranay Khanal of Kumudini Homes Silver Medalist in 16-17yrs Boys Kumite -55kg.

6. Ms.Raksha Limbu of Vrindavan School, Bronze Medalist in 12yrs Girls Kumite -35kg.

7. Mr.Diplop Rai of Mt. Carmel School, Bronze Medalist in 11yrs Boys Kumite -30kg.

8. Mr.Alok Thapa of Army Public School Bronze Medalist in 13yrs Boys Kumite +45kg.

“All Gold Medalist Players has been selected for KAI National Karate Championship 2018 which is to be held on 30th Jan. to 2nd Feb. 2018 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New-Delhi” informed Sensei Sushan Thapa , Kalimpong Sports Karate-Do Association.

To all the Medalists… Heartily Congratulation!

[Via: TheDC]