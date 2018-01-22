Latest update January 22nd, 2018 4:07 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Kalimpong trucks stop ferrying stones

Jan 22, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Kalimpong trucks stop ferrying stones

Clampdown on illegal mining triggers strike by drivers

Writes: RAJEEV RAVIDAS for TT

Kalimpong: About 300 truckers engaged in ferrying stones from the quarries situated on Teesta, Relli and other rivers stopped work since Friday following the Kalimpong district administration’s clampdown on illegal mining.

The Kalimpong Truck Workers’ Welfare Association Mainline and Kalimpong Hill Truck Owners’ and Drivers’ Welfare Association, the two major organisations of the truckers, said they had been left with no choice but to heed the district administration’s directive.

“On January 16, the district administration impounded a truck carrying stones and imposed a hefty fine of Rs 40,000, following which we have decided to completely stop ferrying stones from rivers,” said Milap Chhetri, the secretary of the Mainline truckers.

Kalimpong district magistrate Dr Viswanath, he said, has made it very clear to them that no illegal stone mining would be allowed. “Yes, it is true that we do not have any licence to mine and ferry stones. Earlier, the irrigation department and the forest department used to issue trade permits for the job, but they stopped doing that some time back. Since then, we have been carrying out our activities without any official permission,” he added.

While Milap said his association would prefer to adopt a wait-and-watch policy for now, the other truckers’ body said given that so many families were being run from the stone trade, it would appeal to the district administration and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) to work out an amicable solution whereby the livelihood of the truckers are sustained and the entire system legalised.

Kusang Ghisingh, the secretary of the owners and drivers association, said the ban on stone mining would also affect the people of Kalimpong in general because the cost of stones would more than double if they are brought from the plains. “Say, if a truckload of stones from the hills costs Rs 4,000 or Rs 4,500, the one brought from the plains would cost about Rs 11,000. So it is not the matter of us truckers alone. We would be meeting the DM on Monday and request him to work out a solution to the benefit of all concerned. We will also request the intervention of the board of administration of the GTA to help solve the problem,” he said.

The Kalimpong district magistrate asserted that no illegal mining would be allowed. “The concept of quarry permit has become obsolete. There has to be an auction. Till an auction happens after due clearance from the environmental committee, lifting even a bolder is illegal,” he said.

Dr. Viswanath said the GTA was the authority to carry out auction and award contract to the highest bidder through e-bidding as is being done in other parts of the state. “We have written two letters to the GTA about three months back (to conduct an auction). This is a subject of the GTA…Our subject is to see if environmental clearance and auction is taking place,” he said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

15 total views, 15 views today

Comments

comments

Land Rovers to phase out from Sandakphu/Maneybhanjyang as Taxis
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Ghisingh road

January 21, 2018

The GTA has decided to rename Rohini Road, a key link to Darjeeling, after GNLF founder Subash Ghisingh. 784 total views, 784 views today Comments comments

784 total views, 784 views today

Sujata Rani to receive DK Shrestha Memorial Literature Award

January 18, 2018

In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC. 13,991 total views, 1,811 views today Comments comments

13,991 total views, 1,811 views today

GTA to hold Business Meet in February

January 18, 2018

GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county. 14,006 total views, 1,808 views today Comments comments

14,006 total views, 1,808 views today

GJMM public meeting in Sukna

January 18, 2018

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has scheduled to hold the public meeting in Sukna on January 21. 14,007 total views, 1,811 views today Comments comments

14,007 total views, 1,811 views today

Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice

January 13, 2018

Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong. 46,888 total views, 1,808 views today Comments comments

46,888 total views, 1,808 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress