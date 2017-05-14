Latest update May 14th, 2017 8:02 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

KARAN CHETTRI FROM PULBAZAR

May 14, 2017 News-Flash Comments Off on KARAN CHETTRI FROM PULBAZAR

Karan Chettri from Pulbazar, Bijanbari, is missing since 11th May (Thursday). If you come across him or know about his whereabouts, please get in touch with his family on 9832016327 or 9647836839.

5,544 total views, 3,692 views today

Comments

comments

Sunday’s civic polls crucial for hill parties of Darjeeling
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

MUNICIPALITY ELECTIONS UPDATE

May 14, 2017

The final votes cast recorded in the Darjeeling hills today as follows: Darjeeling = 59.09% Kurseong = 71.08% Mirik = 77.09% Kalimpong = 65.16% 5,429 total views, 3,688 views today Comments comments

5,429 total views, 3,688 views today

MUNICIPALITY ELECTIONS

May 14, 2017

Sanjeeb Rasaily, resident of Lower Rose Bank Malidhar, Darjeeling, whose father was expired on May 6 and he is under the death ritual of his father, despite all, he casted his vote today. 5,440 total views, 3,691 views today Comments comments

5,440 total views, 3,691 views today

MUNICIPALITY ELECTIONS:

May 14, 2017

Ranjita Thami is arrested in Darjeeling today while she was trying to cast vote in the name of Aneeesha Pradhan at Booth No. 169, B.T College, Ward No. 10. She was detected by TMC polling agent. 5,483 total views, 3,684 views today Comments comments

5,483 total views, 3,684 views today

KARAN CHETTRI FROM PULBAZAR

May 14, 2017

Karan Chettri from Pulbazar, Bijanbari, is missing since 11th May (Thursday). If you come across him or know about his whereabouts, please get in touch with his family on 9832016327 or 9647836839. 5,545 total views, 3,693 views today Comments comments

5,545 total views, 3,693 views today

A Day Before the Election, Kalimpong Ward 1 TMC Candidate Joins GJM

May 14, 2017

Politics is indeed a very weird field, just a day is left to polls and Kalimpong Ward 1 candidate Pawan Sundas has quit the party and joined GJM. Explaining his move Mr Sundas said, “there is no discipline in TMC, we Hill people are used as per their convenience… I […]

5,703 total views, 3,681 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress