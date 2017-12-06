Laugh a little

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing to Continue on Friday The hearing into the “Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case,” at Supreme Court will continue on Friday. 9,549 total views, 93 views today Comments comments 9,549 total views, 93 views today

STATE GOVT TO PROVIDE 5000 HOUSES TO GTA Under the Gitanjali Housing scheme, state government has assured 5000 houses will be built in GTA region in coming financial year.

Binay Tamang meets Chief Minister A meeting was held in Kolkata today between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and GTA chairman Binay Tamang along with vice chairman Anit Thapa. Meeting was fruitful.

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23.