Pulse of Darjeeling

Laugh a little

Dec 06, 2017

Not sure who created this, but Kalimpong is the coolest!!

Chief Minister agrees all our demands: Binay Tamang
Bimal Gurung Case Hearing to Continue on Friday

December 5, 2017

December 5, 2017

The hearing into the "Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case," at Supreme Court will continue on Friday.

STATE GOVT TO PROVIDE 5000 HOUSES TO GTA

December 4, 2017

December 4, 2017

Under the Gitanjali Housing scheme, state government has assured 5000 houses will be built in GTA region in coming financial year.

Binay Tamang meets Chief Minister

December 4, 2017

December 4, 2017

A meeting was held in Kolkata today between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and GTA chairman Binay Tamang along with vice chairman Anit Thapa. Meeting was fruitful.

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

December 3, 2017

December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23.

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday.

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that "Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help," She has been...
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as "Nightingale of the Hills". She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
