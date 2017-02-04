Law student from Darjeeling found dead

Writes: Prashant Acharya

SILIGURI, 3 Feb 2017: A third year student of a law college here was discovered hanging early this morning from the ceiling of a private mess just outside of the North Bengal University campus.

The deceased has been identified as Bibeshna Darnal of Singamari in Darjeeling. According to sources, she was under depression and had stopped interacting with her friends. Darnal was found hanging from the ceiling of the mess she was staying at. The Matigara police have taken the body into custody.

Her parents said they had called her several times but she did not answer the phone and they then called her friends to enquire about their daughter. When the friends went to Darnal’s room, they found her lifeless body hanging from the ceiling.

Jessica, one of her friends, said she and Darnal were close friends since their years at Loreto College in Darjeeling, but the latter had stopped interacting with anyone since the last few days. She said Darnal refused to accompany them when they went out pandal hopping on Saraswati Puja.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and the police have started an investigation.

[Via: The Echo of India]

