Life imprisonment for Teesta Doban Murder Case

RIGOROUS LIFE IMPRISONMENT OF AMIR BISWAKARMA FOR THE MURDER OF BIBEK RASAILY, KALIMPONG, IN THE SENSATIONAL TEESTA DOBAN MURDER CASE.

-In Re Sessions Case No 38/15 corresponding to RR P.S.Case 2/15 the convict Amir Biswakarma was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the District & Sessions Court, Darjeeling.

It was on January 1, 2015, the deceased Bibek Rasaily a resident of Holmes School, Kalimpong along with his relatives had been to Teesta Doban to play picnic on the occasion of New Year’s celebration. While in the meantime the convict Amir Biswakarma aged 19 then, in a state of intoxication disturbed the family picnic with abusive languages. On such instance the deceased tried to pacify the convict and send him away from the spot. After an hour or so the convict equipped with a dagger came to the spot and without any hesitation started to stab the deceased mercilessly in presence of his relatives. The convict fled away from the spot, the deceased was rushed towards Kalimpong Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died on the way. The convict was arrested the very next day and forwarded before the kalimpong ACJM Court and later produced before Darjeeling Court. The Charge sheet was filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. In total 21 witnesses were examined and the judgement was pronounced today.

When the DT correspondent contacted the relatives of the deceased they said “Justice has been done to Late Bibek and thanked the Investigating Officer and the District Public Prosecutor for fighting the case with utmost sincerity and promptly…”

COURT:

Mr P.K.Bhattacharjee, District & Sessions Judge, Darjeeling.

PROSECUTION:

Mr Pranay Rai, District Public Prosecutor.

INVESTIGATION:

Mr Nilam Sanjeev Kujur, Sub Inspector, Kalimpong Police Station.

