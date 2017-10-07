Long live the Gorkhaland Movement!!!

Writes: Reggie Lama

12 Deaths and the hardships of 104 days of a Strike remain conveniently forgotten in this age of extending support/allegiance/loyalty to the State appointed Chairman of the newly Constituted Board of Administrators for Darjeeling Hills also known as GTA -II.

The Kurseong Municipality Chairman and Commissioners have switched their allegiances, to Binay Tamang,Chairman of the B.O.A.D.H.,Municipal Commissioners in Darjeeling are apparently in talks with the very same Chairman,Kalimpong seems set to follow in the footsteps of their colleagues in Kurseong with Samuel Gurung showing the way.There will be an exodus in the coming days but the Hills will not be smiling.

The GJMM and by default of being identified and associated with the former,the much advertised People’s Gorkhaland Movement 2017 is in disarray.

It was a Peoples Movement,albeit one Grandly dictated and orchestrated by One in perpetual hiding and the Other camped chronically in Delhi.The Peoples Movement and their aspirations knowingly,unknowingly and unfortunately being identified with Bimal Gurung and his GJMM has suffered from his personal ups and downs.We have now a faltering movement without visible leaders and a Public disillusioned,disheartened and desperate for answers and consolation. What went wrong is the question on everyone’s lips???

Bimal Gurung remains in hiding from the States Machinations and the Public is graced periodically with Video and Audio recordings.Bimal Gurung is sidelined,isolated and being bitten apparently by Mosquitoes and Bugs in the Jungles/Resorts of Darjeeling/Sikkim.His party leaders and cadres are either arrested,intimidated or being happily bought.

Is this the end of the Gorkhay’s aspirations for a Separate Statehood within the Union of Narendra Modi’s Bharat?…I would love to think and believe it is not.

A Post Mortem is easy to perform but not the need of the hour for Our Movement is still alive,,but barely though, in the Intensive Care Unit of Narendra Modi’s Gorkha’s Dream Hospital owing to a massive caridac arrest and needs correct care and timely intervention.The Gorkha’s Heart,used to a lot of Stress and Dissapointments still beats and we should not be disheartened by the Marginalisation and Misfortunes of One,the Betrayal of the Cause by others,the indulgences in Grandstanding and Petty Politicking of many,many more amongst us.This was a Peoples Movement and the People should not give up on their hopes and dreams just because we seem to be losing another of our Ill prepared battles.Let us try and keep the Heart beating.

Read on some uncharitable and anti Gorkhaland social media platforms that the Gorkhas have Got GL(Good Lesson) this time around and I will grudgingly agree as it has some truth in it;let’s learn from the life lessons of 2017 so that there are no further repeats.

Our thinking and attitudes have to change,away, from the very convenient stereotyping of the brave and fearless Gorkha Cannon fodder who is never afraid and ever ready to offer the Ultimate Sacrifice at a moments notice.

The Much eulogised,adored and quoted Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his “If a man says he is not afraid of dying,he is either lying or a Gurkha” was the very same gentleman who apparently also said ” Gorkhaland should never be granted” when asked if the Gorkhas should have their own Homeland within the Union of India.

We are brave people,History ,past and present(in recent times young men have fought the States forces with catapults and stones)has been proving it continuously. We do not need to prove our martial prowess,our nationalism and our loyalty to the Nation at every slight and innuendo that is made or passed at us by some people with barbed wire scars on their behinds.We have proved all that by our deeds and the very fact that our ancestors came with the land that the State of Bengal covets greedily and with misplaced colonial lust.

What we need to do now is to live and fight for our rights intelligently and unitedly.We have strong and simple hearts,brawny arms to hold Khukris;let us supplement that now by using the minds and ideas of 1.25 Crore Gorkhas in India who will not be residing in the Darjeeling hills/Gorkhaland but are supporting us at “Ground Zero”,a number which i heard today at an informal meet of the National Gorkhaland Committee is also reflective of where the Peoples Gorkhaland Movement of 2017 is presently at.

Zero is an important number,the base of all Math and Logic.Let’s start afresh and be intelligently brave this time around.Let us be thinking Gorkhas for once,History will bear witness to our trials,our sacrifices,our martyrs,our betrayals and our tribulations.

The Peoples Gorkhaland Movement 2017 is dead

Long live the Gorkhaland Movement!!!

