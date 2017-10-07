Latest update October 7th, 2017 9:26 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Long Live the Gorkhaland Movement

Oct 07, 2017 Political Opinions, Top News Comments Off on Long Live the Gorkhaland Movement

Writes: Reggie Lama

12 Deaths and the hardships of 104 days of a Strike remain conveniently forgotten in this age of extending support/allegiance/loyalty to the State appointed Chairman of the newly Constituted Board of Administrators for Darjeeling Hills also known as GTA -II.

The Kurseong Municipality Chairman and Commissioners have switched their allegiances, to Binay Tamang,Chairman of the B.O.A.D.H.,Municipal Commissioners in Darjeeling are apparently in talks with the very same Chairman,Kalimpong seems set to follow in the footsteps of their colleagues in Kurseong with Samuel Gurung showing the way.There will be an exodus in the coming days but the Hills will not be smiling.

The GJMM and by default of being identified and associated with the former,the much advertised People’s Gorkhaland Movement 2017 is in disarray.
It was a Peoples Movement,albeit one Grandly dictated and orchestrated by One in perpetual hiding and the Other camped chronically in Delhi.The Peoples Movement and their aspirations knowingly,unknowingly and unfortunately being identified with Bimal Gurung and his GJMM has suffered from his personal ups and downs.We have now a faltering movement without visible leaders and a Public disillusioned,disheartened and desperate for answers and consolation. What went wrong is the question on everyone’s lips???

Bimal Gurung remains in hiding from the States Machinations and the Public is graced periodically with Video and Audio recordings.Bimal Gurung is sidelined,isolated and being bitten apparently by Mosquitoes and Bugs in the Jungles/Resorts of Darjeeling/Sikkim.His party leaders and cadres are either arrested,intimidated or being happily bought.
Is this the end of the Gorkhay’s aspirations for a Separate Statehood within the Union of Narendra Modi’s Bharat?…I would love to think and believe it is not.

A Post Mortem is easy to perform but not the need of the hour for Our Movement is still alive,,but barely though, in the Intensive Care Unit of Narendra Modi’s Gorkha’s Dream Hospital owing to a massive caridac arrest and needs correct care and timely intervention.The Gorkha’s Heart,used to a lot of Stress and Dissapointments still beats and we should not be disheartened by the Marginalisation and Misfortunes of One,the Betrayal of the Cause by others,the indulgences in Grandstanding and Petty Politicking of many,many more amongst us.This was a Peoples Movement and the People should not give up on their hopes and dreams just because we seem to be losing another of our Ill prepared battles.Let us try and keep the Heart beating.

Read on some uncharitable and anti Gorkhaland social media platforms that the Gorkhas have Got GL(Good Lesson) this time around and I will grudgingly agree as it has some truth in it;let’s learn from the life lessons of 2017 so that there are no further repeats.

Our thinking and attitudes have to change,away, from the very convenient stereotyping of the brave and fearless Gorkha Cannon fodder who is never afraid and ever ready to offer the Ultimate Sacrifice at a moments notice.

The Much eulogised,adored and quoted Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his “If a man says he is not afraid of dying,he is either lying or a Gurkha” was the very same gentleman who apparently also said ” Gorkhaland should never be granted” when asked if the Gorkhas should have their own Homeland within the Union of India.

We are brave people,History ,past and present(in recent times young men have fought the States forces with catapults and stones)has been proving it continuously. We do not need to prove our martial prowess,our nationalism and our loyalty to the Nation at every slight and innuendo that is made or passed at us by some people with barbed wire scars on their behinds.We have proved all that by our deeds and the very fact that our ancestors came with the land that the State of Bengal covets greedily and with misplaced colonial lust.

What we need to do now is to live and fight for our rights intelligently and unitedly.We have strong and simple hearts,brawny arms to hold Khukris;let us supplement that now by using the minds and ideas of 1.25 Crore Gorkhas in India who will not be residing in the Darjeeling hills/Gorkhaland but are supporting us at “Ground Zero”,a number which i heard today at an informal meet of the National Gorkhaland Committee is also reflective of where the Peoples Gorkhaland Movement of 2017 is presently at.

Zero is an important number,the base of all Math and Logic.Let’s start afresh and be intelligently brave this time around.Let us be thinking Gorkhas for once,History will bear witness to our trials,our sacrifices,our martyrs,our betrayals and our tribulations.

The Peoples Gorkhaland Movement 2017 is dead
Long live the Gorkhaland Movement!!!

 

This is an opinion piece. The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the view of the site.

985 total views, 112 views today

Comments

comments

In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

In Pedong: GJM Foundation Day Celebrated by Remembering #Gorkhaland Saheed

October 7, 2017

Commemorating the GJM Foundation day, Kalimpong MLA Sarita Rai today hoisted party flag and remembered those who had laid down their lives for Gorkhaland. 1,824 total views, 312 views today Comments comments

1,824 total views, 312 views today

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today.

October 7, 2017

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM observed Foundation Day in Darjeeling today. 2,507 total views, 311 views today Comments comments

2,507 total views, 311 views today

Kalimpong: On Foundation Day – Binoy Faction Ousts Bimal Flags From Party Office in Kalimpong

October 7, 2017

Ten years to the date Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was formed, a faction of rebels led by one time trusted lieutenant Binoy Tamang, today removed flags with Bimal Gurung’s pictures in it. GJM cadres, as well as ordinary citizens in the hills are in a state of confusion, and are observing […]

2,544 total views, 309 views today

In Kurseong: GJM Foundation Day Dominated by Anit Thapa Faction

October 7, 2017

In Kurseong, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha foundation day was dominated by supporters of Anit Thapa faction. Many, including Kurseong MLA Dr Rohit Sharma however told the press that “we are here to specifically celebrate the foundation day of our party, and not for anything else.” What was telling though in […]

2,544 total views, 309 views today

SAMUEL GURUNG SUPPORTS BINAY TAMANG

October 6, 2017

GJMM Kalimpong leader Samuel Gurung has given his support to Binay Tamang and stated to run the GTA effectively. 4,561 total views, 310 views today Comments comments

4,561 total views, 310 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress