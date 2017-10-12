Latest update October 12th, 2017 2:23 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Long shutdown leaves Darjeeling school authorities apprehensive about the future

Oct 12, 2017 General, Top News Comments Off on Long shutdown leaves Darjeeling school authorities apprehensive about the future

Some students haven’t come back even after the schools have resumed classes, while some school owners are exploring other sectors for investment.

The record 104-day-long bandh and political uncertainly have triggered extreme uncertainty in the schools of north Bengal hills as many educationists have started looking for greener pasture elsewhere.

With its cool climes, the picturesque Darjeeling hills host an education hub with many residential schools, some of which are well over 100 years old. Some like St Paul’s School was set up in 1864 and St Joseph’s School in 1888. Hill schools continue to attract students from different parts of the country and even from Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Authorities of schools in the hills are worried after some students did not return to the hills after the bandh was withdrawn and the puja holidays were over. Authorities of reputable schools in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong told HT that they are worried about how to rebuild the damaged image and find ways for survival.

“Though the immediate impact of the bandh and political uncertainty is negligible, we are worried about the long term impact,” said Chetan Tewari, principal of St Anthony’s School, Kurseong. He disclosed six of his day scholars have already taken admission in Siliguri while 10 out of 380 boarders did not return when classes resumed.

Bobby Chachan, the proprietor of Bethany School in Kurseong said, ”Two percent of the students did not return. Though the figure is negligible, many parents are scared to send their children to the schools of Darjeeling hills as political uncertainty prevails.”

Prakash Pradhan, director of  Rockvale Academy, Kalimpong said political uncertainty was the biggest uncertainty.

“Now parents would think 10 times before admitting their kids in the schools of the hills,” Pradhan said pointing to the growing alternatives elsewhere.

Sources said around 25 boarding students have not returned to St. Joseph’s School, Darjeeling after the bandh. Of these 25, seven are from Thailand.

“The rest are from Sikkim, Kolkata, Bihar and other parts of the country,” stated Father Shajumon, rector, St. Joseph’s school popularly known as North Point. The school has 485 boarders and 540 day scholars. “We are anticipating more withdrawals in the next academic session,” he remarked.

The first chapter of Gorkhaland agitation took place in 1986-88. Educationists pointed out there were not many reputed schools elsewhere, but the scenario is different now. Good schools have also come up in neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan from where a number of students used to study in Darjeeling.

The authorities are unanimous in the opinion that unless confidence building measures are taken up immediately, the school industry in the hills is going to suffer irreparably.

Pradhan also informed that many school owners have started planning to diversify into other businesses elsewhere as their fear about the future.

The schools most affected are in proper Darjeeling, which is ground zero of the Gorkhaland movement during which 12 people were killed since June 15, when the indefinite bandh began.

The Himal Boarding School, Kurseong that has about 1,200 students including 60 foreign students from Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand and Singapore has suffered 26 dropouts.

Father Kinley, a renowned educationist stated “This strike will go down in history as the death knell of the boarding schools in the hills.

[Via: Hindustantimes]

978 total views, 216 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung threats to sue Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

Reciprocating allegation of Binay Tamang that Gurung had plan to kill Tamang, Bimal Gurung has threaten to take legal action against Binay Tamang today if Binay Tamang failed to produce evidence by next 10 days. 1,471 total views, 362 views today Comments comments

1,471 total views, 362 views today

New committee of GJM temporary employees association supports Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

The new committee of Janmukti Asthai Karmachari has been formed with 30 working members. Anil Rai, NB Chettri and Deuprakash Khawas have been selected as President, vice president and Secretary respectively. The new committee has unanimously decided to support Binay Tamang. 1,667 total views, 362 views today Comments comments

1,667 total views, 362 views today

BIMAL GURUNG TO COME OUT FROM HIDE OUTS!

October 12, 2017

As per the viral news in social media, Bimal Gurung has said he will come to open in October 30 as per the demand of public. 1,701 total views, 360 views today Comments comments

1,701 total views, 360 views today

Mamata blames Centre for unrest in Darjeeling

October 12, 2017

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held the Centre responsible for the Darjeeling unrest and said the state government would not tolerate any rumour-mongering that might endanger peace. “There was peace in the (Darjeeling) hills. Due to Delhi’s instigation, the peace was disturbed for a few days but peace has returned […]

3,424 total views, 358 views today

Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang

October 11, 2017

Darjeeling, Oct. 10: A Darjeeling youth based in Delhi has circulated an audio clip in the social media, where he is heard threatening to kill Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa in a phone conversation. The youth who claims he is Samiran Rai from Singla, 20km from here, issues the threat […]

6,784 total views, 358 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress